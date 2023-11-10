Better debt-to-GDP ratio seen by end-2023

THE national government could end the year with a debt-to-GDP ratio lower than its 61.4 percent target as its outstanding debt in relation to economic output eased to 60.2 percent in the third quarter, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said.

In a report, the BTr said the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which it noted indicates the state’s debt sustainability, fell in the third quarter from 61 percent in the second quarter.

Furthermore, the national government’s (NG) third quarter debt-to-GDP ratio was 3.4 percentage points lower than the 63.6 percent recorded in the third quarter of last year.

“With the latest development, NG’s end of year debt ratio is likely to be lower than the 2023 Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) target of 61.4 percent,” the Treasury said on Thursday.

“Moreover, the NG debt-to-GDP ratio is on pace to fall below 60 percent earlier than the 2025 MTFF commitment,” the Treasury added.

Treasury OIC Sharon P. Almanza attributed the better debt-to-GDP ratio to a “combination” of both lower borrowings by the national government and better economic performance by the country.

“Combination of lower borrowing due to lower deficit relative to the program for [third quarter] and higher GDP,” Almanza told reporters last Thursday.

The country posted a 5.9 percent economic growth in the July to September period, faster than the 4.3 percent recorded in the second quarter, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The national government’s outstanding debt as of end-September stood at P14.268 trillion, lower than the P14.349 trillion recorded at the end of August.

Meanwhile, the Treasury estimated that full-year real GDP this year would hit P23.685 trillion, about 7.54 percent over the P22.024 trillion real GDP recorded last year.

The Treasury said domestic debt, which amounted to P9.734 trillion, was 41.1 percent of the country’s GDP while external debt, which stood at P4.534 trillion as of end-September, was equivalent to 19.1 percent of GDP.

Furthermore, the Treasury said the national government’s deficit-to-GDP ratio eased to 5.71 percent in the third quarter from 6.45 percent in the same period of last year.

The year-on-year (YoY) 5.9 percent GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023 is a marked improvement from the 4.3 percent growth in the second quarter, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said through a statement issued last Thursday.

“This performance makes our economy the fastest among the major emerging economies in Asia that have released their third-quarter 2023 GDP growth: Vietnam at 5.3 percent, Indonesia and China at 4.9 percent, and Malaysia at 3.3 percent,” Balisacan added.

The chief of the National Economic and Development Authority said that the “growth acceleration puts the GDP growth rate for the first three quarters—January to September—of 2023 at 5.5 percent.”

Balisacan added that the Philippine economy will need to grow by 7.2 percent YoY for the fourth quarter of 2023 to attain at least the low end of the government’s target of 6 percent to 7 percent for the entire year of 2023.