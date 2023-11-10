Amid job loss, factory capacity utilization rises

AMID the reduction in manufacturing jobs, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed average capacity utilization of factories improved in September.

In September, the PSA reported that the manufacturing sector shed 888,000 jobs. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/09/manufacturing-sheds-888000-jobs-in-september-psa/)

However, the latest Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (MISSI) data showed average capacity utilization of factors was at 74.3 percent, the highest since November 2020 when it was at 75.6 percent.

“Based on responding establishments, the average capacity utilization rate for the manufacturing sector in September 2023 was reported at 74.3 percent from 74 percent in the previous month,” PSA said.

However, National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa told BusinessMirror that while the sector saw a reduction in jobs, most of these were observed in different industries that increased the average capacity utilization rate in September.

Mapa said the drop in employment year-on-year was accounted for by manufacture of Cocoa Chocolate and Sugar Confectionary; manufacture of Prepared Animal Feeds; and manufacture of Veneer Sheets and Plywood.

Meanwhile, Mapa said, the VoPI increased on the back of contributions from the manufacture of Refined Petroleum; manufacture of Basic Metals; and manufacture of Electrical Equipment.

Mapa also said the list includes the manufacture of Beverages; Transport Equipment; and Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media and others.

“So there were more industry groups with improved capacity,” Mapa pointed out to BusinessMirror on Thursday.

The MISSI data also showed industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 50 percent during the month.

The top three industry divisions in terms of reported capacity utilization rate were led by the manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical, at 81 percent.

The other top industry divisions were the manufacture of rubber and plastic products at 80.1 percent; and manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products at 79.4 percent.

“The proportion of establishments that operated at full capacity (90 percent to 100 percent) was 25 percent of the total number of responding establishments. Meanwhile, 40 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity, and 35 percent operated below 70 percent capacity,” PSA said.

Output improved

The country’s manufacturing output in September also improved to 9.1 percent, faster than the 6.8 percent in the previous month and the 4.5 percent posted in September last year.

This was the fastest growth rate recorded by the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) since March 2022 when it posted a growth of 346 percent.

Meanwhile, the Value of Production Index (VaPI) for manufacturing continued to increase at an annual rate of 8.9 percent in September 2023.

This was faster compared with its annual growth of 7.5 percent in the previous month. In September 2022, VaPI recorded a double-digit annual increment of 12.6 percent.

The growth of the VaPI was the highest since April 2023 when it recorded a growth of 9.7 percent.

“The expansion in the annual growth of the VaPI in September 2023 was mainly attributed by the higher annual increase in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products industry division at 66.9 percent in September 2023 from 39.2 percent annual increase in the previous month,” PSA said.

The data showed the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products contributed 49.7 percent to the annual uptrend of VaPI for the manufacturing sector in September 2023.

Out of the 22 industry divisions for the manufacturing section, manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products was the fifth industry division with the highest weight in the computation of VaPI.

The PSA also said other main contributors to the higher year-on-year growth of VaPI in September 2023 were manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products with an annual growth rate of 2.9 percent during the period.

This came from an annual decline of 2.4 percent in the previous month, and manufacture of basic metals with a higher annual increase of 9.4 percent in September 2023 from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, seven exhibited annual upturns during the period. Meanwhile, 12 industry divisions posted annual declines in September 2023.

The manufacture of wearing apparel posted the fastest annual drop of 36.4 percent during the period.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





