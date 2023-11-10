ALC Group head advocates Pinoy tradition at peace gab

THE broadcast media plays a critical role in nurturing a culture of peace, but this journey must begin within the family and the home, ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon said in a speech at the Global Peace Media Forum on November 7, 2023, at the Manila Prince Hotel. The event, hosted by the Global Peace Foundation, brought together leaders and media experts to discuss the role of broadcast media on promoting a culture of peace.

In his speech, Cabangon stressed the importance of creating an environment of love, respect, and empathy, free from the culture of violence and impunity that has permeated society. He articulated a proposal for promoting peace through a campaign called “Nagmano ka na ba? ” This campaign aims to reintroduce and revitalize the Filipino tradition of “Pagmamano,” where the youth show respect and love for their elders by placing their hands on their foreheads.

“We Filipinos have a distinct culture where we take the hands of our parents, our elders and our leaders and place them on our foreheads as a sign of respect and love. We have a term for this: ‘Pagmamano.’ This is part of our culture, and unfortunately, this sign of respect and love has been forgotten together with the millennial generation that the young have been accustomed to,” Cabangon said.

To revive this tradition, Cabangon said they will begin a campaign within his Aliw Channel 23 media network, featuring the youth performing “Pagmamano” and posing the question, “Nagmano ka na ba?” on television screens. This campaign aims to inspire a sense of love and respect among citizens, encouraging a culture of peace and dissuading the spread of violent content online.

Cabangon expressed his gratitude to Justice Raoul Victorino for drawing attention to this Filipino tradition. He believes that by asking children, “Nagmano ka na ba?,” a society “filled with empathy and concern for their fellow men” can be developed, leading to a significant reduction in violence and road rage incidents.

He said the Global Peace Foundation could play a vital role in initiating and sustaining this initiative, with the catchphrase “Nagmano ka na ba?” echoing within homes, communities, provinces, and regions, “ultimately contributing to a culture of peace and even transforming weapons of war into implements for peace.”

Cabangon also shared fond memories of his father, the late Ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua, who exemplified the “Pagmamano” tradition and its implications for love, respect, and peace.

“This Filipino tradition is more than a greeting. It speaks of honor. It conveys love. It transmits hope. It echoes respect. With all these ingrained in that singular act, peace will be in our hearts,” he stated.

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Youngjun Kim, vice chairman of United Press International.

Aside from Cabangon, the event saw the participation of media industry personalities who offered their valuable perspectives on promoting peace through media: Herminio “Sonny” B. Coloma Jr., Executive Vice-President of The Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation; Michael Alexander M. Ang, Director of the Manila Times and Honorary Consul to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Atty. Dominador D. Buhain Jr., Chairman of the Rex Group of Companies and Rex Education; Francia Camacho Conrado, President of FAMAS; Joseph R. Bejerano, Director & Press Relations Officer of FICTAP; Noel C. Galvez, Executive Vice President of Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas; broadcaster and social media journalist Jing Castañeda and vlogger and columnist Bianca S. Valerio.