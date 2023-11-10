ACEN profit surges to ₱6.6B in January-September

ACEN Corp. reported a net income of P6.6 billion at end-September this year, up by 59 percent from the same period a year ago, boosted by gains from the sale of its stake in geothermal power plants in Indonesia.

Revenues for January to September rose 13 percent year-on-year to P28.6 billion on the back of higher retail customer tariffs and the ramp-up of New England solar in Australia and Pagudpud wind in the Philippines.

Core operating earnings, which represents ACEN’s attributable share of income from operating units, doubled with new operating capacity across the global portfolio and the shift to a net selling merchant position in 2023. This offset higher overhead and development expenses for the period as ACEN continues to ramp up its renewables expansion in the Philippines and in Australia.

Attributable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which includes ACEN’s share of EBITDA from non-consolidated operating projects, and other cash earnings, rose 21 percent to P14.1 billion in January to September, as value realization gains from the sale of a stake in the Salak and Darajat geothermal plants in Indonesia offset the decline in guarantee fees and other pre-operating income items.

However, third-quarter operating earnings dipped versus the previous quarter with scheduled plant maintenance and expected seasonally low wind and Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices with the onset of the rainy season, but ACEN maintained its net merchant selling position with the continued addition of new operating capacity.

Total attributable renewables output showed a 27-percent growth to 3,174 gigawatt hours (GWh) during the period as the company continued to add new operating capacity in its global portfolio.

Renewables generation from Philippine operations rose by 29 percent to 769 GWh with continued commissioning at the 44 MW second phase of the Arayat-Mexico solar farm and the 160 MW Pagudpud wind farm, which is the largest in the country. Despite the onset of the low wind season and seasonally low solar resources, ACEN maintained a net merchant selling position during the third quarter.

ACEN’s International portfolio generated 2,405 GWh in January to September, a 27-percent rise year-on-year, as New England Solar in New South Wales, Australia nears full capacity. Newly contributing to output in the third quarter were the 420 MW Masaya Solar farm in Madhya Pradesh, India, and the 287 MW first phase of ACEN’s acquisition of 49 percent of Solar NT in Vietnam, a joint venture with Thailand’s SUPER Energy.

“The company continues its healthy growth trajectory, notwithstanding delays in the major renewable projects. We hope to begin commercial operations of around 700 MW of solar and wind projects in the Philippines before the summer of 2024,” said ACEN President Eric Francia in a statement.