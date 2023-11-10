A whole new level of shoppertainment with TikTok Shop’s doubly exciting holiday mega sales

TikTok Shop is bringing holiday shopping to a whole new level this holiday season with its 11.11 Doble Saya and 12.12 Doble Pamasko campaigns for users, sellers and creators!

Catch the best of Shoppertainment with TikTok Shop ambassador Ivana Alawi through celebrity livestream sessions where users can get value-for-money deals like exclusive in-app offerings and TikTok Shop Live vouchers, giving them more affordable options and an easier and more convenient shopping experience.

Special Vouchers and Discounts

With TikTok Shop’s Doble Saya and Doble Pamasko campaigns, users can double their chances to get Daily WOW Sulit Deals up to 90% off with ₱0 Min. Spend Shipping Vouchers. They can also get the special ₱1,111 and, in December, the ₱1,212 Daily Discount Vouchers, applicable in both Shop Tab and Livestream sessions.

Local Seller Opportunities

TikTok Shop also offers a wide range of opportunities for sellers through traffic and ad tools, helping them to expand their market reach and develop sales growth while continuously engaging their consumers.

In fact, TikTok Shop has witnessed significant growth in the past year. Filipino creators are discovering its potential to elevate their online and brand presence, with creator presence increasing by almost three times since December 2022. More local and international brands have also joined the platform, registering an increase of more than 100% since December 2022.

Exclusive Deals on Livestreams

Users can catch key livestreams and enjoy exclusive deals from popular local brand owners like Jonah Sison Ramos of Dear Face (dearfaceph), Reese Tayag Regua of Sereese Beauty (sereesebeauty), Anna Magkawas of Luxe Beauty and Wellness Group (luxebwg), Cris Clerigo of Cris Cosmetics (mommycrislive), Nina Ellaine of Colourette Cosmetics (colourettecosmetics), Sammy J of Sammy J Fitness collection (sammyj_bamf) and many more. International brands like Maybelline, JBL, Nestle, Pepsi, and JAG will also hold livestreams that offer exclusive vouchers to all viewers.