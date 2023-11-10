A Brown to issue preferred shares

Mindanao-based real estate developer and listed firm A Brown Co. Inc. is seeking the approval of regulators for the second tranche of its preferred shares offering worth some P1.5 billion.

The proceeds of the offering will be used for the development of pipeline residential projects. The company said it will offer shares in two series—B and C.

It is targeted to be listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in January 2024. The company said it has filed an updated registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the issuance of the said shares.

“Among our high-priority developments are Coral Bay Suites and Alexandrite Columns, both of which are condominiums with resort amenities and scenic views,” A Brown president and CEO Robertino E. Pizarro said.

The said projects mark A Brown’s first foray into vertical development.

The proposed offering is composed of up to 10 million preferred shares within each series will be available for purchase at the price of P100 per share with an oversubscription option of up to 5 million preferred shares. The said shares will come from A Brown’s shelf registration of 50 million preferred shares.

Proceeds from the offer are aimed at supporting the development of pipeline real estate projects in Mindanao and Luzon, land banking initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

A Brown has assigned PNB Capital and Investment Corp. as its sole issue manager, lead underwriter and sole bookrunner for this transaction.

The company’s first preferred shares offering was done in 2021, in which the company said it raised a total of P1.33 billion.