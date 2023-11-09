Why running is a must-add to your wellness routine

Did you know that running has been proven to make your brain literally grow by aiding in the creation of new brain cells? This helps improve a person’s overall cognitive function and reduce cognitive decline when done regularly.

Aside from this, there’s a plethora of other health benefits that you can enjoy when you start lacing your shoes and getting those steps in every day. Read along to know more!.

Strengthens bones and muscles

Because it’s a high impact exercise, running helps improve bone health and can increase bone density. The stress applied to your legs, pelvis, and spine whenever you run allows the bones to repair and strengthen themselves. Similarly, running also helps build muscles in the lower body, particularly the glutes, thighs, and calves.

With strong bones and muscles, you are more protected from injuries plus your balance, coordination, and flexibility are also improved.

Reduces risk of chronic diseases

Various studies have already proven that regular physical activity like running can prevent and/or better manage chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol that lead to heart diseases as well as diabetes and many forms of cancer. Together with the right diet and healthy lifestyle choices, running can improve the quality of your life so you can be at your best every day, not just for yourself but for your family as well.

Enhances mental well-being

Do you ever notice how your mood always seems to be much better after a good workout? It’s the endorphins and serotonin working their magic! Aside from improved mood, running also works like meditation in the sense that it can give you peace of mind and allow you to stay in the present, helping you manage and relieve the stresses of daily life. So the next time you feel overwhelmed or anxious, consider going for a run for an instant pick-me-up.

Interestingly, adopting running in your day-to-day routine enables you to improve other aspects of your health and wellness, including what you eat, how many hours you sleep at night, setting goals, and taking control of your time. This holistic approach is what Southstar Drug and Maxicare aim to promote through Run for Wellness.

This month, over 1,700 runners took the challenge of embracing the first step in their journey toward their best life by joining the annual leg of Run for Wellness held at the Naga City Hall Grounds, Naga City. The starting line of the run saw participants composed of experienced runners and beginners, families and barkadas, and people from all ages and walks of life.

In its 12th year, Run for Wellness was held jointly by Southstar Drug and Maxicare to kick off their pioneering wellness initiative. A Metro Manila leg was also launched, which took place last August at UP Diliman, Quezon City.

Southstar Drug and Maxicare, as champions of health and wellness, have partnered to support consumers in their journey toward a healthier and happier life. By offering an extensive selection of health essentials and world-class health services, they aim to be reliable companions, “Kasama sa Best Life,” for Filipinos.

Visit southstardrug.com.ph and maxicare.com.ph to know more.