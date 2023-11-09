US orders opioid overdose antidote to defend against Fentanyl terrorism

Drugmaker Indivior Plc clinched a US contract worth up to $111 million for its opioid antidote—part of the government’s preparation for a potential bioterrorism attack with drugs such as fentanyl that can be released into the air.

The contract will secure US supplies of Opvee, an opioid reversal medication that stays in the body longer than naloxone nasal spray, the standard treatment for opioid overdose which was approved for over-the-counter use earlier this year.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ordered an initial 200,000 doses of Opvee for 2024 and has the option to purchase another 200,000 doses annually for the Strategic National Stockpile over the next nine years for as much as $87 million. The agreement, which was disclosed to Bloomberg News by the company, also includes $24 million for Indivior to continue studying the product, including for potential use in children.

The power of airborne opioids became apparent in Moscow in 2002, when Russian rescuers pumped a toxic mixture of fentanyl-like drugs into a theater where Chechen militants were holding hundreds of hostages. Intended to help subdue the captors, the gas also killed more than 100 hostages. Many countries now classify one of the ingredients in that combination, carfentanil, as a chemical weapon.

The US has already spent nearly $20 million to develop Opvee over the last five years years through a partnership with its original developer, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., which Virginia-based Indivior bought in March. Indivior has said that Opvee had the potential to deliver as much as $250 million in annual revenue, with most purchases coming from community health groups and municipalities for use by emergency responders.

Opvee is a nasal spray version of nalmefene, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses that US regulators approved in May for those 12 and older. It remains in the bloodstream longer than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Narcan, a brand version of naloxone, and Indivior says it can treat overdoses of more potent synthetic opioids.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the details of the agreement, which was reached at the end of September.

It may take some time for Opvee to become available at pharmacies and community centers, since local governments need to issue standing orders allowing pharmacists to provide Opvee when it’s requested, Indivior Chief Executive Officer Mark Crossley said in an interview. The company said Opvee is available by standing order in 25 states.

Overdoses involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased more than seven-fold between 2015 and 2021, according to the National Center on Health Statistics. These now account for two-thirds of all overdose deaths, which totaled nearly 107,000 in 2021. Because of fentanyl’s strength, multiple doses of naloxone may be needed to reverse an overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“Unfortunately, today you must assume that synthetic opioids are involved” in overdoses, said Christian Heidbreder, chief scientific officer at Indivior. With assistance from John Lauerman/Bloomberg