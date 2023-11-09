Tiongson, Terrafirma expect winnings to start against NP

EYES will be on top rookie pick Stephen Holt as Terrafirma makes its Commissioner’s Cup debut hoping to create an immediate impact to somewhat write off a forgettable finish in the previous Philippine Basketball Association season.

Holt’s a PBA rookie but his age and credentials are not those of a neophyte’s—he’s 31 years old and has made the rounds in various overseas leagues in Europe and NBA G League for the past few years.

“Holt’s a real overseas pro player who doesn’t waste any time or movement,” said the Dyip’s main man Juami Tingson. “He goes to practice hours ahead of everybody else, stretching and doing warmup.”

Terrafirma open’s its Season 48 campaign against NorthPort at 4 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, while former National Basketball Association player Thomas Robinson flexes for NLEX in its 8 p.m. match opposite Phoenix Super LPG.

Terrafirma wanted to forget Season 47 when it went winless in the Philippine Cup and notched only three victories in the other two conferences.

The Dyip face a Batang Pier side that went 12-24 won-lost also last season.

Tiongson, who averaged 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season, expects not only Holt but also other new faces Tommy Olivario, Kemark Cariño, and Taylor Miller to deliver alongside Andreas Cahilig, Eric Camson, Isaac Go and Belgian import Thomas De Thaey.

The Batang Pier of coach Bonnie Tan will parade Australian 6-foot-8 import Jois Venky along with rookies Cade Flores and Fran Yu, veteran Arvin Tolentino, Joshua Munzon, Jeff Chan and JM Calma, among others.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors of coach Frankie Lim clash with Phoenix Super LPG, which composed of four rookies — 6-foot-4 Ken Tuffin, Raffy Verano, Ricci Rivero and Daves Matthew. The Fuel Masters will lead by 6-foot-9 import former Washington Wizards Johnathan Williams.

NLEX is expected to be led by the duo of Kevin Alas and Don Trollano.