SSS officials lead RACE op

THE Social Security System announced recently that its President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet and Social Security Commissioner representing the Employers’ Group Robert Joseph M. De Claro led a recent Run After Contribution Evaders operation in Taguig City.

The two officials, the SSS statement read, urged the owners of a pharmacy and a household appliances retail store to settle their contribution delinquencies. The two establishments were among the six delinquent employers who received notices of violation from the SSS for failing to remit the contributions of its workers and non-production of records.

The employers incurred P3.4 million in unpaid workers’ contributions and penalties.

Employers have only 15 days to coordinate with the SSS Bicutan-Sun Valley Branch and settle their contribution delinquencies to avoid filing of civil, criminal, and administrative cases against them for violating Republic Act 11199 (Social Security Act of 2018).