SSS joins Laoag fair

LAOAG CITY, ILOCOS NORTE—The Social Security System (SSS) announced its Laoag Branch personnel participated in the launching of the “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair” at the Mariano Marcos State University.

“SSS Laoag is one with the national government in providing quality, fast and reliable services to our stakeholders and members. During the two-day fair, we set up our very own mobile service, the SSS eWheels, wherein we assisted our members and employers in using our online and mobile services,” SSS Laoag Branch Head Richard M. Raralio was quoted in a statement the SSS issued last Wednesday.

“Most of our members came to our booth to verify their contribution and loan records so we introduced to them the convenience of having a My.SSS account and SSS mobile app,” Raralio added.

SSS Laoag served 294 members with 302 transactions during the 2-day event.