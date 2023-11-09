Rep. Co sees smooth House-Senate bicameral deliberation for 2024 budget

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday said it sees a smooth House-Senate bicameral conference on the 2024 national budget.

House Committee on Appropriations Chairman and Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co made the statement as he welcomed the reported consensus among senators to remove confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) from civilian agencies.

“This jibes with or is a vindication of the decision of the House of Representatives to realign those appropriations. With such consensus, we foresee a smooth bicameral conference on the 2024 budget,” he said.

Last Saturday, the House of Representatives officially transmitted the approved P5.768 trillion 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) to the Senate.

The amended budget includes P194.5 billion in reallocated funds dedicated to enhancing national security, shielding Filipinos from global inflation, and ensuring food security.

Moreover, Co said the reported agreement of senators to strip civilian agencies of CIFs would expedite the approval of next year’s spending program.

Previously, the House realigned CIFs from civilian offices, including the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, to agencies responsible for national security and safeguarding the country’s territory in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

News reports indicate that the senators’ consensus to divest civilian offices of CIF allocations was reached during a caucus earlier this week. There had been speculation that some members of the Senate were contemplating the restoration of certain CIFs.

Occidental Mindoro Lone District Rep. Leody Tarriela and Deputy Majority Leader Franz Pumaren emphasized that the senators’ consensus is consistent with the prevailing public sentiment, as expressed in the recent OCTA Research survey.

Tarriela said that OCTA Research’s “Tugon ng Masa” has strengthened the notion that the House was right when it decided to realign confidential funds under the proposed P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024.

“We in the House of Representatives welcome the results of the Tugon ng Masa survey by OCTA Research. It fortified our belief that the House leadership did the right thing when it removed the confidential funds of some civilian agencies and transferred them to agencies that have a direct hand in protecting our interests in the West Philippine Sea [WPS],” Tarriela said.

“As lawmakers, we serve the people and are answerable to the people. With 57 percent of adult Filipinos agreeing with our move, it tells us that we echoed the pulse of the majority. And that’s what matters in the end, not rhetoric or propaganda,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela noted that the survey was conducted between September 30 and October 4 just as when the CIF issue was beginning to dominate public discourse. A total of 1,200 people were polled.

“We stand behind House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez’s intention to protect what is ours in the WPS, and we will use the full resources of the government to do this. That is the patriotic way to handle our challenges at sea,” Tarriela said