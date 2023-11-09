PNB learning culture recognized

THE Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) announced it has received the “Gawad Maestro Learning and Development Organization of the Year” award for the Private Sector category from the Philippine Society for Talent Development (PSTD) during the 6th Gawad Maestro Awards 2023 held on September 21.

PNB said it was recognized for fostering a strong learning culture in the workplace and continuously implementing learning and development programs that help employees cope with the changing times and ways of working.

“We are honored to receive this award as PNB always strives to take care of its best asset – its people,” PNB Vice-President and Head of the Institute for Banking Excellence Michael Mariano was quoted in a statement as saying. “PSTD acknowledged our efforts in making learning and development impactful across the organization.”