PHL slips 4 rungs in global talent competitiveness

THE Philippines slipped four notches to the 84th spot from last year’s 80th ranking in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2023.

The GTCI index evaluates economies through four pillars which are Attract, Grow, Retain, and Enable.

According to the report, Attracting talent is viewed from two perspectives. One is to draw towards valuable external (i.e., foreign) resources, which includes both productive businesses through foreign direct investment (FDI) and the like as well as creative people through high-skilled migration.

The other is an internal attraction that is focused on removing barriers to entering the talent pool for groups such as those from underprivileged backgrounds, women, and non-native people.

The country’s ranking in the Attract pillar remained at the 102nd spot.

The Growing talent pillar, the report said, has “traditionally” meant education but its definition should be “broadened” to include apprenticeships, training, and continuous education as well as experience and access to growth opportunities.

The Philippines went three notches down the Grow pillar to the 49th spot from last year’s 46th.

The Index 2023’s Retain pillar is “necessary because the more talented the person, the wider the global opportunities he or she has.”

In terms of retention, the Philippines climbed to the 92nd spot from last year’s 102nd.

The report highlighted that Switzerland, Singapore, and the United States “firmly” retain their leading positions as the world’s most talent-competitive countries.

This year, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Australia, Sweden and the United Kingdom make up the rest of the Top 10.

The report gave an overview of what talent competitiveness will look like in the next 10 years. Among these considerations is that “the world of work will further transform, driven by evolving expectations from younger generations, new economic models and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence.”

The report said talent competition will “grow fiercer.” It noted that as uncertainties and international tensions will continue to accumulate in trade, investment, in politics and diplomacy, there will be “growing talent wars.”

Bruno Lanvin, coauthor of the report, underscored that “it is now time to look at the future.”

With this, he noted that “Talent competition will be one of the pillars of the next age of globalization. Our collective ability to make the world less unequal, and the planet more sustainable will depend heavily on our capacity to grow, attract and nurture the right talents.”

