PDIC feted for best practices

The Association of Government Internal Auditors Inc. (AGIA) recognized the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) for its exceptional contribution in implementing innovations and/or best practices in internal auditing in the government owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) sector, particularly in Internal Control Assessment (ICA) during AGIA’s 64th Annual National Convention cum Seminar held last month in Malay, Aklan, a statement by the PDIC read.

The PDIC said it was the sole awardee for the best innovations/practices in Internal Auditing. The PDIC was recognized following the evaluation of its entry on the ICA Rating which was submitted in July 2023 to the AGIA’s Search for Internal Audit Service (IAS) with Best Innovations and Best Practices in Internal Auditing.

Entries were evaluated based on relevance/significance in internal auditing, contribution to agency operations, and sustainability.