Palace: better job quality, status for women needed

EVEN with the recent improvements in local labor indicators, Malacañang said more work still needs to be done to improve the job quality and conditions, especially for women.

Citing the assessment of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) on the September round of the Labor Force Survey (LFS), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) observed a decline in the labor force participation of women.

From 54.8 percent in September 2022, the female labor force participation rate declined to 53.4 percent in the same month this year.

Neda noted that among the main causes by the female respondents for leaving the workforce was household duties.

A similar trend was also observed for male workers, whose labor force participation rate dropped to 74.7 percent last September from 75.5 percent in the same period last year.

The total number of the country’s workforce last September was 49.3 million, which is down from 50.08 year-on-year.

Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan proposed the adoption of alternative work arrangements like part-time work or work-from-home to provide opportunities for those who want to work part-time.

Other indicators in the September round of the LFS showed improvements.

Employment rate rose to 95.5 percent, which is equivalent to 47.67 million workers, from 95 percent in the same month in 2022.

Unemployment and underemployment rates also slowed down to 4.5 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.

Last year, the unemployment rate was at 5 percent, while underemployment was 15.4 percent.

Balisacan said the figures can further improve as the government continues to attract investments and accelerate infrastructure development outside of the National Capital Region.

He also said the government’s efforts to digitalize micro, small, and medium enterprises will help boost their productivity and allow them to hire more workers.

PCO assured the Marcos administration will push for the said measures to provide “better job quality for the country’s labor force and further reduce underemployment.”