PAL may ground jets due to engine issue

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) may have to ground two more jets that generally serve Australian destinations due to the potential powdered metal issue on planes with new engines, its president said on Wednesday.

PAL President Stanley K. Ng said its engine suppliers have yet to “check all the engines that (may) have that powdered metal issue. But I think they can give an answer in the first quarter of next year.”

Pratt & Whitney has ordered the inspection on 1,200 engines of Airbus A320 new engine option (NEO) due to potential contaminated powdered metal.

The material is commonly used to create superalloys that enhance resistance to extreme engine heat.

“With the powdered metal issue, additional two may be grounded,” Ng said, noting that these planes usually serve the Brisbane and Perth markets. “With grounding, we might have to reduce the frequency.”

Currently, PAL has grounded four of its eight Airbus jets that were affected by the global supply chain issue on NEO planes.

Pratt & Whitney, which supplies engines to Airbus, has been struggling to support its airline customers with enough spare parts and engines due after it “suffered durability problems.”

PAL and other airlines in the world that ordered the same make and model of the planes were forced to ground their planes because of this issue.

“But, if we’ll be able to get the support from them, we will be able to lease spare engines then we’ll be able to continue to fly the commitment we have with the public,” Ng said. If we can move things around, maybe we can still recover from the situation.

PAL currently operates a working fleet of 76 aircraft.

When asked if the flag carrier intends to order more planes, Ng said, the airline still has a pending order of 13 jets. The delivery of the planes was deferred to 2026 and beyond.

It also has an order of nine wide-body Airbus A350 jets with an option to add three more.

“And of course, maybe next year, we still have to explore on the medium range. We’re trying to put all options, not an aggressive plan of putting everything in — because, we all know the geopolitical issues, so we’re cautiously optimistic about the situation also. But we don’t see any slow down at the moment. But of course, we can make conscious decisions. It’s an agile approach,” Ng said.