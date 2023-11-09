Nationalians, Basilan, Cabuyao stake unbeaten slates

Sta. Elena-National U, Savouge RTU Basilan, and City of Cabuyao will put their unbeaten records on the line against separate foes on Friday in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference triple-header at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Nationals, the last remaining undefeated team in Pool A at 2-0, will open the day at 1 p.m. against Don Pacundo-La Salle Dasmariñas, the lone winless squad in their group.

Even without ace players Nico Almendras and Joshua Retamar, National U still swept Ateneo-Fudgee Barr in their last outing with Leo Aringo and Michaelo Buddin picking up the slack in scoring while Clarenz Belostrino set things up.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have yet to win a set in two games, suffering straight-set defeats at the hands of the Blue Eagles and D’Navigators.

Mindset would be the same for NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin opposite a 0-2 DLSU-D team.

“It is still the same to which we are doing and hoping we sustain our winning ways,” he said as the Nationals look to regain supremacy in the tournament organized by the Sports Vision Management Group Inc.

In the 3 p.m. battle, the Golden Thunders look to seize solo first place in Pool D when they tangle with the veteran-laden PGJC-Navy.

The 2-0 RTU survived a five-set marathon against Alpha Omega in their last duel, and against the Sealions, they will continue to bank on Lorenz Señoron, Alnasim Amilbahar, and Jaison Angeles.

Navy aims to build from its five-set win against Xentromall-EAC as it goes for a winning streak in the league backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, ASICS and Mikasa.

The Cabstars (1-0) will cap the three-game play date with a Pool B matchup against Philippine Air Force (1-1), which surrendered to MKA San Beda last Sunday.

Games can be streamed live on SpikersTurf.ph and Pilipinas Live and telecast on OneSports and OneSportsPlus.