Manufacturing sheds 888,000 jobs in September—PSA

HIGH power and other input costs as well as weak demand may have forced factory closures, causing almost a million Filipino workers in the manufacturing sector to lose their sources of livelihood in September, according to local economists.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that while the number of jobless Filipinos improved in September, the industry that recorded the largest number of jobs lost was manufacturing with 888,000 workers.

The data showed 2.26 million Filipinos were unemployed in September, some 234,000 lower than the 2.5 million recorded in September 2022. However, the September 2023 figure was 50,000 more than the 2.21 million unemployed in August 2023.

“Maybe these were due to closures [caused by] high inflation and power costs as well,” Ateneo Center for Research and Development (ACERD) Associate Director Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes told BusinessMirror.

Peña-Reyes said certain external risks remain a threat to efforts to limit electricity rates. The country’s primary energy supply comprises indigenous energy sources as well as net imported oil and coal.

Even the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) identified electricity rates as one of the main threats to inflation, despite the recent inflation print that saw the increase in prices slowing to 4.9 percent in October. Inflation in September, PSA data showed, was also at 6.1 percent.

De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas told this newspaper that it is not just power but other input costs that may have pushed factories to close, leading to the job losses in the manufacturing sector in September.

“The [costs of the] factors of production [such as] power rates, raw materials, labor, etc., are high” Oplas said, partly in Filipino. “There is [also] low demand, so many closed down and workers were let go.”

UnionBank Chief Economist Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion cited the decline in orders as another possible reason for the job losses in the manufacturing sector, since most factories have already delivered their wares to various parts of the world in time for the holidays.

Asuncion also said this could mainly be observed in Christmas-related factories. However, given the number of jobs lost in the sector, other industries may have also experienced a similar decline in jobs.

Slump may linger

UNFORTUNATELY, this slump is not expected to be resolved soon. Oplas said it is possible that due to cost-push inflation, Filipinos’ spending is not that high because they want to be prudent with their money.

This means, any amount of holiday spending may have to come later in the year, possibly this month or in December. This spike in spending, Oplas said, could offer some respite in terms of jobs lost in the manufacturing sector, but it will be short-lived.

“There will be a sharp increase in demand in December but this will dissipate in January,” Oplas said. “The key is the government. They must deliver the promise of investors coming in because of the Build Better More.”

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) also noted the large decline in manufacturing jobs but did not provide an explanation as to why there was such a large number of job losses.

In a statement, the Palace noted that September’s job losses, particularly in factories, is linked to the marginal improvement in manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Manager’s Index).

In September, the manufacturing sector’s PMI, according to Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Market Intelligence, recovered to 50.6 percent from 49.7 percent posted in August, signalling an improvement in the growth of the sector.

However, the sentiment of the manufacturing sector in terms of whether this growth will be sustained slipped to a 15-month low. Only 40 percent of panelists anticipated growth in the output for 2024.

Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the national government will address these issues by building the resilience of the economy.

This will be done by facilitating digitalization and promoting innovation in business, especially in MSMEs will open up more opportunities for high-quality and high-paying jobs for Filipinos.

“In the coming months, the agriculture sector will likely be adversely affected by the strong El Niño. Guided by the National Action Plan [NAP], the government will implement more programs to develop a more resilient agriculture sector. This will help minimize employment losses in the sector,” Balisacan added in a statement.

“This will be supported by expanding training and re-skilling programs for workers to meet the needs of these innovative business,” Balisacan said.

Fewer workers

BASED on PSA data, the size of the labor force shrank to 49.93 million—down by 151,000 workers from the 50.08 million posted in September 2022 and 358,000 less than the 50.29 million recorded in August 2023. This translated to a labor force participation rate of 64.1 percent in September 2023, lower than the 65.2 percent posted in September 2022 and 64.7 percent in August 2023.

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said survey respondents identified schooling as the top reason. He said 355,000 respondents said they are not part of the labor force because they are in school.

There were also 124,000 workers who said they tried looking for jobs and couldn’t find one, so they opted out. Some 140,000 workers opted out of the labor force because they believed no jobs were available for them.

Data obtained by BusinessMirror from the PSA showed the size of the labor force in the third quarter declined to 49.04 million in 2023 from 50.2 million in 2022.

In addition, the PSA noted a drop in the labor force participation rate (LFPR) among women.

The agency reported a female LFPR of 53.4 percent in September 2023, lower than the 54.8 percent posted in the same period last year. Household duties were among the main causes for this decrease.

Improving

OVERALL, the country’s jobless rate slowed to 4.5 percent in September 2023, according to preliminary results of the Labor Force Survey conducted by the PSA.

The data showed 2.26 million Filipinos were unemployed in September. This was 234,000 lower than the 2.5 million recorded in September 2022.

However, the September 2023 figure was 50,000 more than the 2.21 million unemployed in August 2023. The jobless rate in August was also slower than September at 4.4 percent.

“The government is committed to improving the investment climate of the country to attract businesses that generate high-quality employment. We will continue to pursue enhancements to existing policies to address concerns in investments, particularly in infrastructure development in areas outside the National Capital Region,” Balisacan said.

In terms of the underemployed, the data showed an improvement in the numbers, such that the number of Filipinos looking for better additional hours of work declined on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis.

The PSA data showed underemployed Filipinos reached 5.11 million in September 2023, or an underemployment rate of 10.7 percent.

This number was 2.21 million less than the 7.33 million underemployed in September last year when the underemployment rate was at 15.4 percent.

The data also showed a 518,000 reduction in the underemployed compared to August when there were 5.63 million Filipinos looking for additional work hours. The underemployment rate in that month was 11.7 percent.

With these, the country’s employment rate in September 2023 was estimated at 95.5 percent. This was higher than the recorded employment rate in September 2022 at 95 percent, but was slightly lower than the 95.6 percent estimate in August 2023.

However, the country’s Labor Force declined by 151,000 to 49.93 million in September 2023 from 50.08 million in the same month last year. This translated to a labor force participation rate of 64.1 percent.

Compared to August 2023, the labor force declined by 358,000 from the 50.29 million recorded during the month. The labor force participation rate was at 64.7 percent in August.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





