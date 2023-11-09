Lyceum seeks to regain piece of lead in NCAA

Lyceum of the Philippines University seeks to reclaim a piece of the lead while College of St. Benilde shoots for a share of second as the two collide on Friday in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

The Pirates and the Blazers are also trying to sustain their own streaks with the former on a four-game roll capped by an 85-79 win over the Letran Knights Sunday and the latter on a five-win rampage highlighted by an 84-81 edging of the Jose Rizal U Bombers Tuesday.

But only one streak will remain after their 1:30 p.m. showdown.

A win for LPU, which is currently at No. 2 with a 10-3 record, would catapult it back to No. 1 alongside Mapua (11-3) while a triumph for CSB, at No. 2 with a 9-4 slate, would propel it to a share of No. 2 with the latter.

Will Gozum will try to flex an MVP muscle that was rarely flexed in the first round after dropping a monster 27-point effort the last time out and a rock-solid defense that peaked via a life-saving block late on the three-point shot attempt of Marwin Dionisio of JRU.

“He’s the league MVP, we will go wherever he takes us,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu referring to the resurgent Gozum.

Also eyeing a place in the Final Four sun were San Beda and University of Perpetual Help, which clashes in an equally critical tiff at 3:30 p.m.

The Lions are comfortably perched at No. 4 with an 8-4 mark and would entrench themselves at their current post even further with a victory.

For the Altas, who are still in the thick of things with a 6-7 card, they are practically fighting for dear life and in desperate need to win all their five remaining games to stay in the semifinal hunt.

And if there’s one thing UPHSD needs to do to keep on breathing the Final Four air, it would have to stop San Beda’s best scoring threat—Jacob Cortez.

“Ngayon pa lang nakikita ko na sa mukha nito si Cortez,” said UPHSD mentor Myk Saguiguit pointing at his talented swingman Cyrus Nitura, who had a magnificent 13-point, 10-board, seven-assist and five-steal effort in an 84-77 win over Arellano U Tuesday.