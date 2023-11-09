ICTSI 9-month profit hits $484.5M

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) recorded a 4-percent year-on-year increase in profits to $484.54 million in January to September mainly due to robust revenues from its port operations.

The company’s revenue from port operations also rose by 7 percent to $1.76 billion from to $1.64 billion in the previous year, as it handled 9.45 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the said period.

“These excellent results were delivered against some very strong prior year comparatives,” ICTSI Chairman Enrique K. Razon said.

Consolidated cash operating expenses grew by 12 percent to $489.14 million, while financing charges and other expenses saw a marginal increase of one percent to $132.68 million.

Despite a tough macro-economic and geopolitical landscape, Razon remains optimistic.

“Looking ahead, while we continue to expect a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we remain confident in the resilience of ICTSI’s diverse portfolio. Our strategy as an independent port operator supported by our cost and operational discipline means we are well-positioned for the rest of the year, as well as over the longer term,” he said.

ICTSI’s capital expenditures for the nine-month period stood at $233.58 million, with a total of approximately $400 million projected for the full year of 2023.

These investments are allocated for expansions in Mexico, Australia, the Philippines, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others, and for equipment acquisitions and capital maintenance requirements.

The company reported last March that its net income in 2022 rose by 44 percent to $618.46 million, from the previous year’s $428.57 million due to higher operating income.

ICSTI’s revenue from port operations went up by 20 percent to $2.24 billion from $1.87 billion recorded a year ago.

It handled consolidated volume of 12,216,190 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, 9 percent more than the 11,163,473 TEUs handled in the same period in 2021.

“The increase in volume was primarily due to consolidation of Manila North Harbour Port Inc. in Manila, Philippines starting September 2022; volume growth and improvement in trade activities as economies continue to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions; and new shipping lines and services at certain terminals,” the company said.