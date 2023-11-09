Higher expenses slash D&L income in January-September—exec

Chemical manufacturer D&L Industries Inc. on Wednesday said its 9-month income fell 29 percent to P1.79 billion from the previous year’s P2.54 billion, partly because of the challenging business environment and the lingering effects of high inflation.

The company said incremental expenses related to the commercial operations of its new Batangas plant also dented its income in January to September.

Excluding the Batangas plant, which started operations in the third quarter, the rate of decline would have been slower at 11 percent to P2.35 billion from the previous year’s P2.63 billion.

Company president Alvin Lao said the company managed to grow its income by 11 percent to P866 million in the third quarter, excluding the Batangas plant, compared with the second quarter’s P778 million.

This was mainly driven by a rebound in high margin specialty products and commodity volumes which were up 11 percent and 23 percent quarter-on-quarter, respectively.

“So just a couple of different perspectives to look at it. Things are not as negative as they look, in a way,” Lao said.

“We see the near-term weakness in earnings masking the potential of the new plant. At the same time, we see an opportunity with the concurrent weakness in share price for long-term and value investors like us. The family, through Jadel Holdings, continues to buy shares of the company as what you’d see in our recent disclosures.”

He said the new Batangas plant will allow the company to explore opportunities that were previously beyond its existing capabilities.

“With the new plant, we will open new markets, expand our range of higher value-added products, and deepen innovations that will further push our boundaries. We are profoundly inspired by its potential and we are steadfast in our commitment to see it to fruition.”

D&L targets export sales to account for at least 50 percent of total revenues in the long-term.

For food ingredients, the improvement mainly came from better margins given the normalization of commodity prices after a period of volatility and a pickup in high margin products’ volume as the food industry continued to recover.

For specialty plastics, the normalization of semiconductor supply globally has prompted a bounceback in the demand for engineered polymers used for automotive applications.

Meanwhile, Lao said the company sees strong growth potential in the government’s plan to increase the coco-biodiesel blend by 50 percent to 3 percent from the current 2 percent.

D&L, through its subsidiary Chemrez, is a big player in the biodiesel industry. Benefits of a higher biodiesel blend include lower pollution, import substitution, value adding of coconut oil, and mileage improvement.

“So for us, that’s going to be positive for volumes and margins for the industry in general.”