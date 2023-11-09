Health benefits, not fat pay, more vital to Gen Z

COMPANIES planning to hire Generation Z, or those born in the late 1990s to early 2000, take heed. They give more importance to holistic wellness and health benefits over big paychecks.

Those were the findings of the latest wellness index survey that local HMO PhilCare conducted titled “Philippine Workplace: The Rise of Gen Z.” The study is the fifth and latest in the company’s groundbreaking series of nationwide health and wellness studies that started in 2015.

“This time PhilCare put the spotlight on Filipino Gen Z or Zoomers who account for a chunk of the Philippine workforce. The study probed their psyche, to discern their work-related inclinations and help make the workplace a healthier, more responsive environment,” said Jaeger Tanco, PhilCare President and CEO.

The study covered 400 respondents of an online survey conducted in August 2023. The respondents were aged between 15 to 26. It covered 17 regions, with the most number of respondents coming from Southern Luzon and Bicol. Most of the respondents were female while 43 percent of the respondents were college graduates or higher.

The study revealed that Gen Z’s inclination towards health benefits and convenient commutes does not overshadow their pursuit of finding a fulfilling job. Gen Zs rank job satisfaction third in their work priorities, meaning they actively seek jobs that offer a harmonious blend of personal and professional fulfillment.

“Zoomers are not just looking for jobs. They are seeking a meaningful career that resonates with their personal and professional goals,” said PhilCare Wellness Index lead researcher Dr. Fernando Paragas.

“Their approach to work is holistic, valuing health, convenience and job satisfaction along-side financial compensation. This generation isn’t just working to live; they are working to thrive,” he noted.

Zoomers, Dr. Paragas noted, are responsible for themselves and not for anyone else. He added that if they had their minds set on pursuing something, it will be difficult to change their minds.

“Zoomers want a work-life balance. They want to work and have side jobs as well. This generation is into entrepreneurship, so different from the mindset of the earlier generations who were taught to look for jobs after graduation,” Paragas said.

It is also worthy to note that Zoomers are very conscious of the environment but prefer to stay on the sidelines when it comes to politics.

Monico Jacob, PhilCare Chairman of the Board, pointed out that it is the nuanced balance between monetary incentives and other benefits that truly sets Gen Z apart.

“Zoomers are pragmatic. They understand the importance of stable income but they are not willing to sacrifice their health, convenience or satisfaction purely for financial gains,”

Jacob said.

As the voices of Gen Zs grow louder in boardrooms and office spaces, employers and organizations must adapt, he said.

“In essence, we’re on the cusp of a new work era where holistic considerations take precedence, where health benefits might outweigh a slight pay bump and where a convenient commute might just seal the deal,” he said.