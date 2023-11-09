GMA unfazed by ouster, says loyal to Martin

DESPITE her removal as deputy speaker, Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Wednesday said she will remain “true to her word” to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., that ”I will continue to support his preferred man for House Speaker, and that is Speaker Martin Romualdez.”

The leadership of the House of Representatives has decided to relieve Deputy Speakers Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Isidro Ungab of their leadership roles after they were unable to sign House Resolution 1414, which upholds the integrity and honor of the chamber and expresses appreciation, solidarity, and support for the leadership of Romualdez.

Isabela Rep. Tonypet Albano and Lanao del Sur Rep. Yasser Alonto Balindong replaced Ungab and Arroyo, respectively.

“Some people told me that I was stripped of the ‘Deputy Speaker’ title because I did not sign House Resolution No. 1414 which expresses support for the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez. I was abroad when the resolution was signed, so I was unable to sign it,” she explained.

“In any case, that resolution does not contain anything new for me, because I have always supported his leadership as Speaker,” Arroyo added.

Arroyo said her loyalty to Romualdez is resolute.

“First, from the time that I learned that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ‘s preference for Speaker was, and is, then Congressman Martin Romualdez, I took the position that I will support him as Speaker. I had advised the President of this in writing,” she said.

“Second, I have never taken or supported any action to remove Speaker Romualdez from his position. In fact, I have publicly stated that I have given up any plans to aspire for the Speakership again, in this and any future Congress that I would have the honor to be a part of,” she added. The former president also refuted reports once more that she was preparing to remove Romualdez from office.

“There is always intrigue in politics, often petty. If some intriguers were able to convince Speaker Romualdez of the falsehood that I do not support his leadership in the House, then there is nothing I can do. Having made myself clear, I think we should now move on to more pressing national concerns,” she added.

For his part, Ungab has already accepted the House leadership’s decision to relieve him of his role as deputy speaker.