France vows renewed support for ongoing Philippine Navy modernization

France is committed to helping the ongoing modernization program of the Philippine Navy (PN), which is now in the process acquiring more modern naval craft to beef up its fleet.

This commitment was emphasized by French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel following her visit to PN headquarters at Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila Tuesday.

“Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., received Ambassador Fontanel during the courtesy call where they had exchanges on matters related to the modernization and ongoing acquisitions of the PN, potential future engagements with French firms and companies, the development of technical competence among sailors and marines, and the two nations’ increasing cooperation in the defense sector,” Navy spokesperson Captain Benjo Negranza said in a statement Wednesday.

In this regard, Adaci expressed his thanks to Fontanel for the generous support and assistance extended by the French government to the PN.

“He [Adaci] also emphasized the crucial role that France plays in helping the Philippines achieve its defense and security objectives. Lastly, he hoped for more future engagements reinforcing the ties between the two nations,” Negranza said.

Negranza added that this courtesy call highlights the deepening ties between the Philippines and France, and the promotion of shared commitment to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

As this developed, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. expressed his thanks to the French envoy for its vocal support for the country amid illegal actions by China in the region.

“We appreciate all the support and help that you are giving our government and our Armed Forces and we are looking forward to more engagements with you,” he added following Fontanel’s visit to AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, also on Tuesday.

In their meeting, the two affirmed the longstanding partnership between the Philippines and France and their common obligation to uphold and enforce international law. Rex Anthony Naval