ERC cuts NGCP proposed revenues by 52%

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has slashed by 52.7 percent the proposed revenues of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the first phase of the fourth regulatory period (4th RP) 2016-2022.

In an order dated September 13, 2023, which was released to the public on Wednesday, the ERC has determined the total allowable revenues for Phase 1, covering the period 2016 to 2020, of the 4th RP to be P183.491 billion, or an average of P36.7 billion annually.

This amount is significantly lower than NGCP’s claims of P387.803 billion for Phase 1, or an annual average of P77.56 billion which, the ERC said, was higher than the interim Maximum Annual Revenue (iMAR) of P51.47 billion for 2020 initially granted by ERC to NGCP in a previous March 2022 issuance.

The ERC said the 4th RP is “distinct and unique” because it covers a past period, thus requiring evaluation of historical data on NGCP’s expenditures and performance. The regular rate-reset process is usually a forward-looking exercise that requires the regulated entity to submit forecasted expenditures and proposed projects over a 5-year regulatory period.

Considering, however, the non-occurrence of the rate-reset for NGCP since the lapse of the 3rd RP 2011-2015, the current ERC is constrained to evaluate for the 4th RP whether the costs already incurred by NGCP for the previous years were prudent, reasonable, and economically efficient.

The ERC reviewed NGCP’s considered payroll costs and network and non-network related operating and maintenance (O&M) costs. An independent consultant also analyzed the actual expenditures of NGCP in comparison with the approved operational expenses (OPEX) for the previous regulatory period.

In determining the OPEX for Phase 1 of the 4th RP, the ERC disallowed claims that were not properly supported by the audited financial statements (AFS) of NGCP. These include, for instance, certain employees’ benefits sought to be recovered by NGCP that were not appropriately itemized and supported in its AFS, as well as non-mandatory employee benefits that should be sourced from the company’s savings or profits instead of recovered from rates charged to consumers.

Network and non-network related O&M costs, such as advertising expenses or Covid-19 donations, that were not proven to redound to the benefit of consumers were likewise disallowed. Thus, the ERC made downward adjustments to the amount of OPEX claimed for either being unproperly documented or not recoverable from consumers.

“In the observance of due process, the ERC will allow NGCP and stakeholders to submit comments on the draft partial initial determination for validation. The comments will be considered, if meritorious, in the final determination for the 4th RP, which the ERC will issue after the evaluation and review of phase 2 targeted for completion before the end of the year.

On the basis of the final determination, adjustments will be made, as necessary, to NGCP’s allowed revenues for 2016-2022 and the corresponding transmission rates,” the ERC said.