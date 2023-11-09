DOST told to tap private sector support for ‘innovative’ disaster resilience tech

Amid heightened local government unit (LGU) awareness on the need for climate change adaptation measures, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Wednesday to tap the private sector in the mass production of its disaster resilience technology.

The Chief Executive issued the instruction to DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. during the Visayas Leg of the Handa Pilipinas (Prepared Philippines) at the Summit Hotel in Tacloban City.

He said such partnerships would help make DOST-developed technologies more accessible and affordable to LGUs.

“There is a ready market for all of these products from our LGUs,” Marcos said.

“So, I implore everyone to maximize the use of these technologies [and] to fast-track the widespread adoption and commercialization,” he added.

Last month, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) reported 86 percent of LGUs nationwide have already submitted their Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP).

Around 60 new technologies developed by DOST were displayed in the Handa Pilipinas exhibit.

“This exhibit aims to raise public awareness on preventable and solvable problems that we are facing today,” Solidum said.

“It aims to introduce innovations and Filipino made technologies that are ready to be maximized by its fullest potential for disaster preparedness response, and rehabilitation, and recovery,” he added.

Among the technologies cited by the President were the mobile command post, the triaging trailer tent, the collapsible toilet bowl, upgraded emergency disinfection system, fire blanket, unsinkable portaboat and water ambulance.

He said these technologies “will be of great help during relief and rescue operations.”

“These are crucial to addressing the challenges in disaster risk reduction and staying ahead of the curve in disaster management,” the President said.

