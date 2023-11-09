DA warns on sale of ‘hazardous’ frozen meat in wet markets, adverse effect on industry

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has warned against the sale of frozen meat in the wet market as this can put human health at risk due to the absence of refrigeration facilities and a lack of know-how of vendors in handling the frozen commodity.

DA Undersecretary Deogracias Victor B. Savellano said DA is collaborating with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to weed off public wet markets of health hazardous frozen products.

DA also advised consumers to look for the seal of the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) to ensure food safety.

“This [type of meat] is dangerous to health. Look for the NMIS food safety seal and of LGU’s [local government units] slaughterhouse documents. Imported frozen meat is not the problem, but their handling as fresh food in wet markets,” the DA said.

DA Administrative Order 6-2012 prohibits frozen meat from being sold in the wet market. Frozen meat should only be confined to hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets, which have the refrigeration facilities and handling expertise.

Savellano said DA is also examining the price difference of poultry being sold in the market compared to farm-gate prices. While poultry’s price sold in the wet market has been increasing, farm-gate price has actually been decreasing.

“Poultry farmers have been complaining against the low price at which traders buy their produce,” he said.

DA believes the excessive dumping of frozen meat in the wet market may be the cause why farm-gate price of poultry has been decreasing to the detriment of farmers.

Also, Savellano expressed fears that poultry farmers might have been cutting maturity days for harvesting poultry—down to 27 or 28 days instead of 30 days. This, as they try to meet poultry demand in time for the Christmas holidays.

However, instead of increasing their income from increased production, they may be suffering from low farm-gate price due to excessive frozen meat in the wet market.

Savellano said DA’s objective is three-pronged, not just raise supply but also to raise production, bring down price for consumers, and raise farmers’ income.

DA’s strategy to meet these objectives is to increase feed production to lower price, reported Heaven Torres of DA Livestock.

“DA is now expanding planting of corn so as to bring down feed costs of poultry farmers. This should lead to lower price of chicken for Filipino consumers. Filipinos should be able to feel the low price of chicken,” she said.

DA has also asked Malacañang to grant it the authority to manage and administer African swine fever and avian flu vaccine.

DA said as soon as it is granted this jurisdiction (with which it has conflict with Food and Drug Administration), it can help hasten the processing of access of vaccines to the industries, which is critical in preventing the fast spread of the diseases.