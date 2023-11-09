‘Compliance report’ on 25%cap in MIF sought from GFIs

THE Senate has asked the Department of Finance (DOF) and relevant agencies to submit a report confirming their compliance with the rule setting a cap on the equity infusion of development banks—the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP)—into the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara gave the assurance that the DOF committed to render a report in response to concerns raised by Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, who interpellated Angara on the 2024 budget, particularly the issue of MIF funding and the multibillion-peso confidential and intelligence funds (CIF).

“They will do that,” Angara replied to Hontiveros, when she asked if the Senate could ask the LBP, DBP and the DOF “to submit a report demonstrating their compliance with this 25-percent limitation, even after they have conveyed their P75-billion equity to the Maharlika corporation.”

Hontiveros was alluding to concerns that in making their one-time equity contribution for MIF’s seed funding recently, the two state-run development banks might have breached the 25-percent limits, and may, therefore, need equity infusion also.

‘Law is clear’

Meanwhile, Angara replied in the negative when asked about the possibility of having the two banks deliver, on installment basis, their promised infusion into the MIF seed fund. Hontiveros said allowing the installment payment for 2024 would ensure that the banks would not be forced to reduce funding for their original clients, i.e., the farmers and small businesses.

“The P75 billion is the initial funding so according to [national] Treasurer Lea [de Leon], now with the Monetary Board, that the law provides [the initial fund] must be provided immediately,” Angara explained to Hontiveros, by way of explaining why the infusion cannot be done on installment basis.

“I’ve been told it’s not possible because the law is clear,” Angara added.

Last Tuesday, public advocacy group Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) issued a statement proposing that the two state-run banks’ contributions to the MIF be on a staggered, rather than lump-sum, basis.

The FEF explained that the lump sum contributions of DBP and LBP will be charged against capital “in their balance sheets and constrain their ability to extend loans.” (Full story online: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/08/state-lenders-stake-in-mif-should-be-staggered-fef/)

Burden of proof

IN stressing the need to comply with the 25-percent cap, Hontiveros reminded “the good sponsor himself [Angara] introduced a provision in the Maharlika Bill stating that the contributions of LBP and DBP to the equity and to the projects of the Maharlika [Investment] Corp. should not exceed 25 percent of the net worth of these banks.”

She wanted to know “if we might need to infuse equity into DBP and LandBank because of the possibility that this 25-percent limitation might already have been breached when DBP and LandBank wrote P75-billion worth of checks” for the MIC?

Angara, however, added, “I’m told the answer is no because the contribution in percentage terms of the two terms is 3 and 4 percent, respectively, still far from the 25 percent threshold that we included in the Maharlika law.”

Hontiveros welcomed the assurance that “we need not infuse equity because allegedly, we are way below the 25 percent limit,” however, she added, “we would like to impose the burden of proof not on the sponsor [Angara] but on the DoF, the LBP and the DBP.” Hence, her request for the compliance report.

Fitch and Cuunjieng

ANGARA also played down the impact of warnings by credit-rating firm Fitch Ratings Inc. and investment banker Stephen Cuunjieng “that the consequence of the transfer P75 billion in DBP and LBP capital is a reduction of about P600 billion in the ability to lend of these two banks,” given that the P50 billion from LBP and P25 billion from DBP will be charged against the capital of these two banks.

Angara recalled that during the deliberations [on the MIF law], “I was reminded by [National] Treasurer Lea, [that] Landbank said that they had P1.3 trillion in investible funds and DBP had P850 billion in investible funds. I think the P75 billion that the law requires of them is on the prudent side.” Then National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon is now with the Monetary Board.

Angara categorically replied, “None, your honor,” when Hontiveros pressed on: “Nothing to worry about the warnings of Fitch and Cuunjieng?”

Meanwhile, Angara allayed worries that either DBP or LBP will not only need to refuse for example, renewable energies and agrarian reform, emancipation borrowers, or that one or both of these banks will have to give notice to some of their existing borrowers that they should just bring their business to other banks.

Image credits: Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB





