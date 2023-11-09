Comelec cancels Negros Oriental’s third legislative district special poll

The Negros Oriental special election to fill the vacant seat of an expelled congressional district representative will no longer push through on December 9, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Wednesday.

Chairman George Garcia said the poll body received House Resolution No. 154 from the House of Representatives, urging them to “reconsider its resolution for the conduct of the special election.”

The recall of an earlier resolution, according to the House, is because of “all existing circumstances and predicament” in Negros Oriental.

“Therefore, in recognition of the legislative power of Congress, the Law Department and the En Banc decided to cancel the conduct of the special election in the 3rd Legislative District of the Province of Negros Oriental, and for the Commission to discontinue its ongoing preparation for the said special election,” said Garcia in a news briefing.

According to Garcia, the Congress has the authority to both initiate and cancel a special election.

“The Comelec will just implement the mandate of the House of Representatives in this respect sapagkat miyembro po kasi nila ito [because the involved official is their member]. This involves the question of membership. This should be resolved by the House of Representatives,” he explained.

The Regional Director of the Comelec office in the province, including all election officers, were directed to inform all parties, candidates, citizens arms, interest groups, suppliers and stakeholder that the poll is canceled, said Garcia.

The filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) was ongoing at the time the special election was cancelled. It was initially extended until November 11.

As of Wednesday, three individuals have filed their COCs, namely, Col. Rey P. Lopez, town mayor Lenin Alviola, and the younger brother of expelled Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Pryde Henry Teves.

The position of congressional district representative was declared vacant by the House earlier in August, following the expulsion of Rep. Teves for his “disorderly conduct and continued absence.” He is also facing murder charges for his alleged involvement in the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo.

Garcia assured that Comelec has yet to spend a substantial amount of money for the preparation of the special elections, noting that the expenses have not reached millions.