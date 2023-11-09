Cargo Movers go back-to-back at Defenders’ expense in PVL

F2 LOGISTICS dominated embattled Gerflor, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14, for its second consecutive victory in the Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Coming off a tight five-set win over Farm Fresh, the Cargo Movers were in full control against the Defenders, who are currently dealing with internal issues.

F2 Logistics moved into a tie for the sixth spot with Cignal on similar 4-2 win-loss records.

“It’s a good boost for the team for the next game with the defending champions [Creamline], but I told them that this is good preparation for the next game, and we cannot be complacent,” F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego said.

“It is essential to respect the opponent, not just react based on who you’re playing against,” Diego said. “I told them that if they get too close to their opponents, it means they are not respecting them.”

After breezing through the first two sets, F2 Logistics elevated their game in the third set with Jolina Dela Cruz, Jovelyn Fernandez, and Mars Alba collaborating to establish a 14-point lead at 21-7, which demoralized the Defenders.

“Against all teams, if we can create a significant lead in the score, not just against Gerflor but also against other teams, I want to see how others will perform because, of course, they are also part of the team,” Diego said.

Ara Galang led the Cargo Movers with 11 points, including three blocks, along with 11 excellent digs and three excellent receptions after an hour and 19 minutes of play.

Aby Marano contributed 10 points with six attacks, two blocks, and two rejections, while Ivy Lacsina also scored 10 points with 10 successful attacks.

Alba delivered 14 excellent sets and Dawn Macandili registered 12 excellent digs.

F2 Logistics face Creamline on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

On the other hand, the Defenders, who are currently under investigation due to the management’s mishandling of the team, were led by Danika Gendrauli with 11 points, including nine attacks and two aces.

Gerflor has now suffered its sixth consecutive loss in as many games.