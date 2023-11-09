Bong Go co-sponsors Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill seeking establishment of mandatory evacuation centers

In a co-sponsorship speech on Tuesday, November 7, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go addressed the Senate to voice his support for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. The bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, aims to establish permanent, well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

“Bilang isa sa mga author ng panukalang batas na ito, important po na mayroon tayong nakahandang maayos at malinis na evacuation centers sa buong bansa dahil maaaring mangyari ang sakuna sa anumang oras,” Go said as he emphasized the need for preparedness in the face of disasters.

Highlighting the plight of the most vulnerable, he added, “Tinatamaan na nga ng bagyo, alam ninyo, tinatamaan na ng bagyo yung mga kababayan natin, nagsisiksikan pa sa temporary shelters kasama pa dito yung mga vulnerable individuals, like children and senior citizens. Nakakaawa ang ating mga kababayan.”

“Sa kakaikot ko po sa buong Pilipinas, mga nasunugan, pagputok ng bulkan, lindol, bagyo, sunog, at buhawi, kadalasan diyan ay dinadala sa evacuation centers at talagang kawawa yung mga kalagayan nila. Walang komportableng higaan, walang comfort room na malinis, mas vulnerable sila sa sakit, lalung-lalo na yung mga bata na walang komportableng mahigaan man lang, pahingahan,” he continued, painting a vivid picture of the dire conditions faced by evacuees.

“Huwag na natin pahirapan ang mga kababayan nating mga naghihirap. Bigyan natin ito ng solusyon bago pa dumating ang panibagong sakuna,” he added.

Go also pointed out the educational disruption resulting from the use of schools as makeshift evacuation centers, a common practice in the country during disasters.

“Bilang isang senador na first-hand nawitness ko talaga, sa kakaikot ko po sa buong bansa, nakita ko yung kalagayan ng mga kababayan natin na napipilitang lumikas sa mga hindi angkop na lugar gaya ng basketball court, covered court, eskwelahan, naantala pa po ang pag-aaral ng mga bata dahil nagagamit po yung eskwelahan bilang evacuation centers, plaza, minsan gymnasium, at iba pang mga pansamantalang masisilungan,” he said.

Currently, makeshift evacuation centers such as basketball courts, covered courts, and sometimes schools are commonly used and repurposed as temporary shelters. This situation often disrupts the education of children and compromises the overall welfare of evacuees.

“Hindi lamang ito nakakaapekto sa kanilang kalusugan at kaginhawaan, kundi sa kanilang kabuhayan po sa kanilang komunidad. Naantala rin ang pag-aaral ng mga bata tuwing nagagamit ang eskwelahan para sa evacuees,” Go pointed out.

He then urged for immediate action, “Kaya dapat sana, mayroon tayong nakahandang pemanenteng evacuation centers na may malinis na sanitation at komportableng mahihigaan at matutulugan, at may maayos na comfort room, at mas maagapan natin silang magkasakit. Huwag na natin pahirapan ang mga kababayan nating mga naghihirap. Bigyan natin ito ng solusyon bago pa dumating ang panibagong sakuna.”

The senator also underscored the importance of having dedicated evacuation centers equipped with emergency packs, including bedding, water, medicine, and other relief goods, prepared ahead of time to ensure swift and adequate response.

“Dapat may sapat na emergency packs, tulad ng maayos na tulugan, tubig, gamot, at iba pang mga relief goods. Nakahanda na ito kahit wala pa yung sakuna,” he stressed.

Go has been a consistent advocate for the establishment of permanent evacuation centers, a commitment he has upheld since his senatorial campaign. He pioneered this initiative through his earlier filed bill known as the “Mandatory Evacuation Center Act” — reaffirming his longstanding dedication to enhancing the nation’s disaster preparedness infrastructure.

“Matagal ko na po itong isinusulong, Mr. President. Now is the best time for us to be ready for any calamities and emergencies,” he stated, reiterating his commitment to the cause.

“With that I reiterate my intention to co-sponsor this measure. Thank you, Mr. President,” Go concluded.

The senator has also long championed proactive disaster preparedness and resilience measures. Go is also pushing for the passage of SBN 188, which proposes the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). If passed into law, the DDR centralizes efforts, streamlines coordination, and ensures a more swift and effective response to emergencies.

The proposed measure includes several critical provisions, including a database for all relevant disaster risk reduction and climate change information; a one-stop shop to guarantee timely delivery of assistance to disaster-stricken areas; a National Disaster Operations Center and Alternative Command and Control Centers to monitor, manage, and respond to disasters; and a Disaster Resilience Research and Training Institute to offer training and manage information to improve the country’s resilience.

In July this year, the Office of Civil Defense voiced its support for the establishment of the DDR, emphasizing the importance of such an institution in improving operations in managing and responding to future crises.

Image credits: Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB





