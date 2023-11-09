Bishop says people still struggling to move on 10 years after ‘Yolanda’

Many people deeply affected by super typhoon Yolanda (international code name: Haiyan) 10 years ago are still struggling to move on, according to a Catholic bishop.

The journey towards full recovery “is not yet complete” despite how long ago it has been, said Bishop Crispin Varquez of the Borongan diocese in Eastern Samar province.

“Many are still struggling to rebuild their homes, livelihood, and lives,” he said in a Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) News report.

Yolanda affected the Eastern Visayas and nearby provinces with 6,000 people reported dead and leaving millions homeless.

It mostly affected impoverished coastal towns and villages on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon with the highest wind speed of 315 km/h was known as the most powerful tropical cyclone recorded.

It was a moment of “great sorrow, loss and devastation,” said Varquez.

However, he also said “it was also a time when our bonds of solidarity and faith were tested and strengthened.”

Varquez called on the faithful to “hold each other in prayer and support,” as they commemorate the tragedy’s 10-year anniversary.

“May our collective memory of super typhoon Yolanda inspire us to be agents of healing, reconciliation, and hope in our diocese and beyond,” the bishop said.