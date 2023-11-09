BI nabs Chinese, Korean fugitives, prevents entry of ‘rude’ American

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Wednesday the arrest of two foreign fugitives by in separate operations last Tuesday in Manila.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Chinese national Guo Shangming, 45, was arrested last during an operation in Paco, Manila.

Guo is wanted by the Luoyuan County Public Security Bureau for obtaining loans by fraudulent means.

The BI also said Guo had overstayed his visa as he arrived in the Philippines in 2020.

Also arrested in a separate operation in Intramuros, Manila was South Korean national Hyeong Jinwoo, 38.

Records from the BI showed that Hyeong was tagged as a fugitive from justice by the Korean government with outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Suwon District Court for Fraud and Organization of Criminal Groups.

Hyeong is believed to be a member of the MinJun Pa, a voice phishing syndicate based in Metro Manila that illegally operates as a financial institution falsely offering low interest loans in exchange for upfront payment of outstanding debts and processing fees.

He was arrested for being an undesirable alien as he has been hiding in the Philippines since 2018.

The BI added that the syndicate has defrauded almost P14 million from its victims.

“Do not make the Philippines your breeding ground for your crimes…Our agency will not take a rest until all of these felons are brought to justice,” Tansingco warned.

The passports of Guo and Hyeong were revoked by Chinese and Korean authorities, putting them on the immigration list of undocumented and undesirable aliens.

Meanwhile, the BI reported that it has barred the entry of a US national to the country for his rude conduct and inputting false and profane information in the eTravel System.

The agency identified the US national as Anthony Joseph Laurence, 34 years old.

Laurence arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 via an AirAsia flight from Bangkok, Thailand last Tuesday.

The BI said the passenger initially showed disdain towards the primary inspector after he was reminded to fill out the eTravel online form.

Laurence then reportedly threw his passport and his mobile phone angrily to the immigration officer.

“After verifying in our system, the officer discovered that the passenger keyed in a made-up address in the Philippines, did not include his full name, and inputted profane words in his entry,” the BI said.

The eTravel System was designed to replace the paper-based arrival and departure cards in order to streamline and enhance immigration processes at international ports and is required to be filled out at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

“Such behavior is not only disrespectful but also undermines the efficiency of the system,” the BI chief said.

“Our agency is committed to ensuring a seamless experience to the traveling public. We expect all individuals to conduct themselves with respect and adhere to the established procedures. Any violation of these procedures will be dealt with firmly,” he added.

The American was returned to his port of origin and was placed in the BI’s blacklist permanently barring him from reentering the country.