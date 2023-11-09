Banks lend ₧12B to help Globe refinance debts

GLOBE Telecom Inc. (PSE: GLO) announced having raised P12 billion from three separate loan facilities with different local banks, proceeds of which will be used to refinance debt, fund its capital, and pay for other corporate requirements.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the telecommunications company said it has signed a P3-billion loan facility with the Bank of the Philippine Islands, a P5-billion facility with China Banking Corp. and P4 billion with Robinsons Bank Corp.

“The loans shall be used to finance the company’s capital expenditures (capex), debt refinancing and/or general corporate requirements,” the disclosure read.

GLO is spending roughly $1.3 billion (or about P73.8 billion) in capex this year, lower than the $1.9 billion (or about P107.9 billion) in 2022. The listed firm is further reducing its capex to $1 billion (or about P56.8 billion) in 2024.

As of the first three quarters of 2023, GLO has invested P54 billion in capex, lower by 27 percent than the similar period of 2022.

“This effort to reduce its capex spending is in line with [the firm’s] focus on capital efficiency and optimization,” the disclosure read. “Bulk of this amount or 91 percent was allocated for the data requirements to ensure that customers will be able to access the best digital solutions and connectivity anytime.”

GLO saw its profits dwindle by almost a third to P19.36 billion in the first nine months of the year from P26.50 billion the year prior, despite posting all-time high consolidated service revenues no thanks to higher depreciation costs and a non-operate charge versus last year.

It closed the period ending September with all-time high consolidated revenues of P121.1 billion, up by 3 percent from a year prior “despite the extended macroeconomic headwinds faced by the industry.”

Cybersecurity with SECB

MEANWHILE, Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) announced last Wednesday its executives signed a Memorandum of Understanding with GLO executives “that aims to further boost cybersecurity initiatives to address the rising volume and complexity of financial crimes in the country.”

In a statement issued last Wednesday, SECB said the agreement aims to enhance the joint capability of the two entities “to fight financial crime and identity theft and to work together in fraud investigations.”

According to the lender, the 2-year agreement will enable GLO and SECB “to share data for fraud prevention and investigation.”

“Partnering with banks and financial institutions has greatly enhanced our fraud prevention, detection, and investigation efforts, leading to better customer protection,” GLO Chief Privacy Officer Irish Salandanan-Almeida was quoted in the statement as saying. Salandanan-Almeida added that in the first half of the year, her firm has seen a 46 percent year-on-year decline in the volume of bank-related scam and spam messages blocked in GLO’s network, “indicating that our efforts are making headway.”