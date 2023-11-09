Angel investors remain bullish on PHL startups

Despite the herculean challenges it is facing, the Philippines remains an attractive market for angel investors because of the country’s young, well-educated and technology-savvy population.

“It is inspiring to witness the emergence of numerous new Filipino startups in the industry,” a statement issued by Kickstart Ventures Inc. read. “This burgeoning opportunity has attracted significant interest from investors, with 20 venture capitalists in the same room during the ‘XenConnect’ event, a scenario unimaginable just a few short years ago.”

According to the “Philippine Venture Capital Report 2023,” the funds raised by Philippine startups last year was at $1.1 billion, the second year in a row that it reached the billionth mark.

Meanwhile, unicorn startup Xendit Philippines Inc. reaffirmed its commitment to grow the local startup industry by holding recently an in-person networking event cited by Kickstart. The event aimed to give Philippines-based startups a platform to reach industry-leading venture capitalists (VC).

The “XenConnect” event brought together a total of 20 local and regional VC representatives and 35 startups that underwent rigid screening. The people behind these startups met with and issued their respective pitch to the VC assigned to them. The event closed with a networking session opened to the public.

Empowerment

XENDIT Philippines Managing Director Yang Yang Zhang said they hope “to empower every startup’s journey to success” and, hence, organized the event.

“Staging this event for the first time in the Philippines allowed us to honor our startup roots, while paying it forward by connecting top-tier funding to the immense talent pool in the Philippines.”

Zhang noted that the diversity of participants “and their collective passion to effect positive change inspire all of us at Xendit to keep growing and innovating as well.”

“At the end of the day, I’m looking for a founder that is willing to do anything it takes to drive success and, of course, if they’re operating in a large market, that’ll also help,” Jun Wakabayashi from Taiwan-based VC AppWorks said. “But at these early stages, the most important thing is that you have conviction, resolution, velocity, and speed.”

He explained his approach to investments is anchored heavily on building a relationship with the founder, “driven by a sense of trust that can only be built over a period of time.” “It takes multiple interactions and discussions on what is needed and how [we] can assist, before they get to the due diligence stage,” Wakabayashi added.

Co-creation

ACCORDING to Zhang, the startups that joined XenConnect were a healthy mix of Filipino-founded ones and expat-run ventures.

“MedsGo,” for instance, was born out of the need of its Russian founder to obtain stocks of medicated eye drops. Upon discovering it wasn’t a sole problem by foreigners, he created a platform—a pharmacy marketplace aggregator—that aims to improve access to medicines, with a vision of eventually becoming the principal e-commerce provider of medical items and healthcare essentials in the country.

Filipino startup “kard.ph,” meanwhile, started by “tech-ing up” traditional wet markets (palengke) by enabling them to accept debit and credit card payments through a web-based application. The company targets businesses that do not normally have a website or point-of-sale terminal to make transacting more convenient for both the merchant and the customer.

Despite varying backgrounds or the industry that they serve or plan to serve, Zhang said these startups found common ground in their passion “for co-creating a better future” for the Philippines.