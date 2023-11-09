Ancajas: Been there, done that, moving on

JERWIN “THE PRETTY BOY” ANCAJAS is again in a “been there, done that” after his title fight against reigning World Boxing Association bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue—originally scheduled for November 15 in Tokyo—was postponed after the Japanese broke a rib in sparring.

“It’s part of a boxer’s life, not only me,” Ancajas told BusinessMirror through online call on Thursday. “It’s a blessing in disguise, I guess, because I can prepare more to enhance my conditioning.”

“God has other plans for me. I just have to move on,” he added.

Postponed fights is nothing new in Ancajas’s career. He’d been through the same situation thrice before:

Top Rank postponed his November 2019 fight against challenger Jonathan Rodriguez because the Mexican couldn’t secure a US visa in earnest.

Their fight was reset for April 2020 but Covid messed up global schedules (the fight was finally held in April 2021 with Ancajas retaining his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight belt via unanimous decision, and

A unification fight with World Boxing Organization champion Kazuto Ioka set December 2021 in Tokyo was canceled after the Japanese government ordered a lockdown because of a resurgent Covid scare.

Ancajas’s manager and trainer Joven Jimenez remain at the Knuckleheads Gym in Las Vegas to continue training.

“So far, we’re already adjusted for the postponement so we will improve what we need to improve on,” said Jimenez, noting that they’ve been in the US since January.

After losing his IBF belt to Argentina’s Fernando Daniel Martinez twice in, Ancajas and his camp decided to move up from 115 lbs to 118 lbs. He debuted in the heavier class with a fifth-round technical knockout win over Wilner Soto of Colombia last June 16 in Minneapolis.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons said the Ancajas-Inoue fight will be in January but no specific date nor venue was set.