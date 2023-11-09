3 OFW seafarers injured in Ukraine

THREE Filipino seafarers were injured when a Russian missile hit their ship at Odessa port in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military reported Thursday.

According to the southern operational command of the Ukraine’s Armed Forces, a supersonic anti-ship missile Kh-31P hit a civilian Liberian-flagged ship off Black Sea, while about to dock at the Odessa port.

“Three crew members — citizens of the Philippines — are injured, one of them is hospitalized,” the Ukrainian military reported in its official social media and Telegram channel.

It said the harbor pilot died and another port worker was injured.

According to the report of the manning agency of seafarers to the Department of Migrant Workers, the three OFWs include the captain of the ship, a third mate officer and an engine trainee.

DMW acting secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said based on the report of Sea Workforce Manila,,the three OFWs — including the ship captain — are out of danger.

“One of the OFWs — an engine trainee — fractured his left hand and was brought to the hospital for treatment,” Cacdac said.

The Filipino captain and third mate are “safe and sound.”

The missile hit the ship while the crew were at the bridge. Luckily, the missile struck at an area “far enough” where they were positioned.

Since the Ukraine-Russia war started in 2021, Filipino seafarers are generally barred from going to the area.

However, according to Bloomberg, all the ports around the Black in and around Odessa port have resumed receiving cargo vessels for grain export despite the Russian-imposed blockade.