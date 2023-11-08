Ubas stamps mark in weekly relays

JANRY UBAS was a cut above the field with a 7.75-meter performance in men’s long jump that he achieved with an aching back in the CEL Logistic Inc. Weekly Relay Series Finals at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

“I still have pain in my back, but still I was able to perform so well,” said the Southeast Asian Games champion Ubas. “It’s a sign that I will be better in future competitions.”

The 29-year-old from Misamis Oriental defeated ROTC Games three-time gold medalist of Adamson University’s Kent Francis Jardin—who has three gold medals at the recent Reserved Officers’ Training Corps Games—was a far second at 6.77, but a close shave over Mapua’s Leonard Grospe’s 6.66 meters in the 14-week series organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association headed by Terry Capistrano.

Ubas hopes to jump 8.27 meters in any World Athletics event to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He owns the SEA Games decathlon record of 8.08m he set in Cambodia last May but was bitten by the cold and the world-class field at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last month and did only 7.80m.

Next up for Ubas are the Philippine National Games at the PhilSports next month.