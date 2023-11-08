Solons’ tweak of Create Law may clip powers in granting tax perks

MEMBERS of the House Committee on Ways and Means said last Tuesday that it is now considering the removal of the proposed motu proprio power of the President to grant tax incentives under the new bill amending the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) law or Republic Act (RA) 11534.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said removing such provision will maintain the spirit of a performance-based and standards-based tax incentive system.

Also, Salceda said his committee “wholeheartedly” supports the direction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to “wind down” the power of the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) to grant and approve fiscal incentives.

‘’The President wants to make the approval process more responsive. And we agree fully. So, the committee has reverted the power to grant and approve incentives to the investment promotion agencies,” Salceda said.

“There is, however, a role for the FIRB in policy formulation, standard-setting, and oversight. The FIRB should also be able to grant off-menu incentives,” he added.

The lawmaker also said they hope to strengthen the FIRB’s power to recommend policies against abuse of fiscal incentives for smuggling and tax evasion.

Meanwhile, Salceda announced that the House will send its approved version of the amendments to the Create Law, also known as the “Create More” Act, to the Senate by the end of November.

The solon said the tweaked measure aims to make the country’s tax-incentive system more adaptable to the global market and enhance global competitiveness. Salceda added this initiative is a response to Marcos’s instructions to address investor concerns related to the RA 11534 and its implementation.

During the committee’s recent hearing on November 7, their first session since resuming, Salceda declared the measure will be approved by the committee next week.

“We were prepared to do it today, but the Office of the President requested a bit more time to finalize its comments,” he reportedly told members of the committee.

The House version seeks to address “VAT rate and refund issues, especially for exporters.”

Other improvements in the Create law include reducing the corporate income tax to 20 percent for those under the enhanced deduction regime and a 200-percent deduction for power costs. It would also provide for a 200-percent deduction for trade fair and trade mission expenses and the application of the net operating loss carryover for five years after the end of the income tax holiday period.

To streamline the process and reduce interactions with local government units, the proposal provides a uniform 1.5-percent “Registered Business Enterprise Local Tax,” or Rbelt, that will be collected by investment promotion agencies “in lieu of all local impositions.”

Highly technical personnel employed in registered business enterprises will receive special skills visas and the IT-BPO sector will have the flexibility to implement work-from-home schemes.

“This will allow one of the country’s most durable sectors to remain globally competitive. The world has moved towards hybrids, and it does not make sense to limit ourselves in this area,” Salceda said.

All these proposals are listed under Salceda’s House Bill 8968, which seeks to establish a simplified value-added tax (VAT) refund system for registered business enterprises, providing them with a more predictable and efficient process for claiming refunds.