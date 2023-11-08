SMB income grows 20% in January-September

San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB), the beer unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., said its 9-month income went up by 20 percent to P19.4 billion from the previous year’s P16.16 billion.

The company attributed this to higher volumes from both domestic and international operations, and “a more positive business environment.”

SMB said its consolidated revenues for the period grew 9 percent to P108.3 billion from P99 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income rose 8 percent to P24.1 billion from the previous year’s P22.22 billion.

SMB said its domestic beer volumes expanded by 4 percent, driven by dynamic brand campaigns, targeted sales programs and a sustained economic recovery that saw more markets reopening amidst the backdrop of rising inflation and living costs.

On the international front, SMB reported a 9 percent increase in sales volume, bolstered by the performance of its export business along with growth in the Hong Kong and South China markets.