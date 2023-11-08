Senate sets probe after closed-door session details leaked to media

SENATORS on Tuesday promptly moved to investigate a security breach from their executive session on Monday where, as leaked reports said, they discussed among others the request of certain agencies for confidential and intelligence funds.

Senators supported a move by Senate President Miguel Zubiri to direct the Ethics Committee chaired by Senator Nancy Binay to lead the investigation, noting the strict Senate rules against leaking details of executive sessions — penalizing both senators and Senate staff alike found violating the rule.

The maximum penalty, as noted by Senator Pia Cayetano, is expulsion from the Senate.

Senators took the floor to express their deep dismay over the leak, with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian depicting the incident as a “serious matter” that puts the “credibility of the Senate” on the line, since executive sessions are held precisely to afford discussants—both senators and resource persons – the confidence to speak freely, on the ironclad guarantee that information and views will be kept secret.

First-term Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa also conveyed disappointment, lamenting that he “found it unfortunate that this happen because it triggers distrust among us.”

“It means ,” he adds, “that if we have executive session, this likely tarnished the image of the Senate,” and ruing that the senators are “only 24 members and we cannot plug a leak.”

For her part, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, however, suggested that the matter be tackled first in closed-door caucus among senators because, she explained, for them to discuss or comment on the details that were leaked—whether to debunk the news reports or add to them—would be tantamount to revealing or confirming what transpired in the executive session.

Senator Pia Cayetano supported her stand.

The issue of confidential and intelligence funds has roiled both chambers of Congress, and just before it sent the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) to the Senate, the House of Representatives had tweaked the budget, slashing billions in CIF from some civilian agencies and channelling these to security agencies that need them more as part of their mandate, including those tasked to protect the country’s interests in the West Philippine Sea.

Image credits: Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB





