SC asked to declare as unconstitutional OP release of ₧128-M confidential funds to OVP

A PETITION has been filed before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to declare as unconstitutional the transfer last December 2022 from the Office of the President (OP) the amount of P125 million for the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) confidential funds.

In a 49-page petition, the petitioners led by constitutionalist and former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Christian Monsod, also asked the Court to direct the OVP to return the money to the government treasury.

They argued that the transfer of funds from the OP to the OVP is an exercise of legislative power, thus, a violation of Article VI, Section 1 of the 1986 Constitution, which provides that legislative power belongs to the Senate and House of Representatives.

Likewise, the petitioners said the act violates Article VI, Sections 24 of the Constitution which provides that “all appropriation, revenue or tariff bills…shall originate exclusively in the House of Representatives but the Senate may propose or concur with amendments and Section 25 [5] of the same article which provides that “no law shall be passed authorizing any transfer of appropriations, however, the President, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court , and the heads of Constitutional Commissions may, by law, be authorized to augment any item in the general appropriations law for their respective offices from saving in other items of their respective appropriations. “

“Under the doctrine of separation of powers, the power of appropriation falls exclusively within the domain of the legislative branch of government. Congress decides how the budget will be spent, what programs, activities, and projects (PAP) to fund, and the amounts of money to be spent for each PAP,” the petition read.

“Verily, the appropriation done by the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) is a clear usurpation of the legislative powers of the Congress of the Philippines to create and fund an item that has not been done so by the Congress itself,” it added.

Named respondents were the OVP represented by Vice President Sara Duterte, the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) represented by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and the DBM represented by Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

Furthermore, the petitioners stressed that the transfer of fund was not done in the exercise of “delegated legislative power,” contrary to the claim of the OES that the confidential fund release is in compliance with Special Provision No. 1 under the 2022 Contingent Fund, which authorizes the Office of the President to approve releases or cover funding requirements of “new or urgent activities or projects that need to be implemented or paid.”

“The Confidential Fund is not a new or urgent activity or project of a national government agency. It is a fund and neither an activity nor a project,” the petitioners argued.

The petitioners also accused the respondents of consenting to the circumvention of auditing rules and accountability when they allowed the use of Contingent Fund of the OP for the Confidential Fund of the OVP through the special allotment release order (SARO).

“Confidential funds are generally confidential due to their nature. Yet the public respondents unlawfully exercised broad discretion to determine where the funds will go. By exercising such broad discretion, public respondents contravened the Constitution and exercised the power to appropriate which is lodged in Congress,” the petition stated.

Monsod was joined by former Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson Ibarra “Barry” Gutierrez III, former finance undersecretary Maria Cielo Magno, Imelda Nicolas, Katrina Monsod, Ray Paolo Santiago, Honorio Poblador III, former Comelec Commissioner Augusto Lagman, Vicente Romano III, Rex Drilon II and Miguel Jugo.

VP’s comment on petition

Meanwhile, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Tuesday welcomed the filling of a petition before the SC, asking to declare the transfer of the confidential funds in 2022 as “unconstitutional.”

“Malugod po naming tinatatanggap ang pagkakataon upang talakayin ang ligalidad ng paglilipat ng pondo. Umaasa kami na ang donong ng Korte Suprema ay magiging paraan upang matapos ang usapin na ito,” Duterte said in a recorded video sent to reporters.

While the issue was brought to SC, Duterte said that they will focus on improving the country’s quality of education and protection of learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel of the department from all forms of threats and abuse.

“Napakahalaga na pagtuunan din natin ng pansin ang pagtugon ng mahahalagang issue ukol sa presyo ng mga bilihin na nakakapekto sa ating mag-aaral at kanilang pamilya,” Duterte concluded.

With Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco

Image credits: Inday Sara Duterte/Facebook





