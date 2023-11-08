San Sebastián blasts demoralized Letran in NCAA

San Sebastian College ran a demoralized, undermanned Letran out of the building with a crushing 94-75 rout yesterday that kept it in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 Final Four race at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Rafael Are and Rommel Calahat presided over the carnage by unleashing 23 and 21 points, respectively, as the Stags claimed their fifth win in 14 games with a glimmer of hope that they can still make the playoff phase.

“Of course one game at a time if we still have a chance, we’ll do our best in each and every game and to learn from it, that’s our goal,” said SSC-R coach John Kallos.

Are, a future team captain in waiting as he has two more playing years left in him, for his part, said they just executed their game plan to just run and gun a depleted Letran team that missed skipper Kurt Reyson for the second straight game and just most recently, guard Nicko Fajardo, who got injured early in this game.

“That’s the game plan to follow the system of coach,” said Are, who hit nine of the 13 he fired shots including three booming treys while chipping in six assists, four rebounds and a steal to impressive statline.

For Calahat, he is trying to make his final season memorable and hope to turn heads from PBA teams after he was left undrafted in this year’s rookie draft.

“My mindset is to focus every game and coach told me to guide my teammates,” said Calahat, who also done it all after ending up with three boards and a the same number of dimes and swipes plus a block.

SSC-R also avenged its 86-71 defeat to Letran, which happened to be the lone win by the fallen three-peat champion so far this season in 14 outings.

And now the Stags are bracing for another tough game on Sunday versus the red-hot College of St. Benilde Blazers that serves as practically a do-or-die game for the former.