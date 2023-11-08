RCR revenues hit ₱4B in January-September

RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR) on Tuesday said it generated P4.1 billion in revenues in January to September, 4 percent higher than last year’s P3.91 billion.

The company said it maintained its strong financial position with assets totaling to P59 billion, shareholders’ equity of P56.6 billion and remained debt-free.

The company did not disclose its income for the period.

“We continue to focus on our green building initiatives through LEED and EDGE certifications, as well as introducing building innovations to ensure the health, security, and convenience of our building occupiers,” Jericho P. Go, the company’s president and CEO, said.

“Collaborations with FarmTop for rooftop hydroponics, QUBE for smart lockers and GET COMET for e-shuttle services, have become added building amenities to further enhance customer experience. We are grateful that our efforts have been recognized by tenants and prospective clients who have renewed and leased spaces from our properties. This allowed us to maintain high occupancy levels compared to the industry’s average.”

The company’s board has approved the declaration of its third quarter cash dividend amounting to P0.0979 per outstanding common share.

The company said it continues its streak and is the only local real estate investment trust to declare 8 consecutive increasing quarterly dividends. For the three quarters of the year, the company declared a total of P3.1 billion in cash dividends, which is more than 90 percent of its distributable income.

Total dividends per share as of the third quarter reached P0.2934. Based on the P4.90 share price as of September 29, the annualized dividend yield is approximately 7.98 percent.

The cash dividends for the third quarter will be payable on November 30 to stockholders on record as of November 21. The company said its dividend policy is to distribute at least 90 percent of its distributable income.