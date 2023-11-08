QC assembles business leaders to prepare for ‘Future of Work’

Inclusivity, resilience, safety, and sustainability are the rising trends for doing business in Asia and beyond. The methodology of work itself, along with the dynamics of the workplace, are actively changing. In light of these transitions, how should business leaders respond?

The Local Government Unit of Quezon City seeks to answer this question in a two-day assembly for business leaders, entitled “Innovate. Adapt. Thrive: The QC Future of Work Conference”. The event will be held on November 13 to 14 at the Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila.

“We feel that this conference comes at a critical juncture for business owners and entrepreneurs, who are now required to navigate digital and automated landscapes,” noted QC Business Permits and Licensing Department Head Margie Santos. “With resiliency, inclusivity, and sustainability on the agenda, the Future of Work Conference is firmly aligned with the local administration’s objective of boosting economic activity, while promoting best practices for sustained growth and good corporate governance,” she further emphasized.

Attendees of the QC Future of Work Conference can expect insightful discussions on leveraging emerging business technologies to create new opportunities, as well as strategies to facilitate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) workplace policies on par with global trends.

The conference will also provide the platform for business leaders to share their outlook on the changes expected to come to the work and the workplace in the next few years.

“Considering the high number of establishments that call QC their home – the most in a city in the entire Philippines – we are hopeful that the Future of Work Conference convinces a significant portion of businesses to equip themselves with future-forward policies, and cascade this mindset to other enterprises,” Santos concluded.

Quezon City was recently recognized as the 2023 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It’s also the most populous city in the country and the busiest, with the highest number of establishments registered.