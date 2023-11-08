PNP vows to solve brutal murder of Misamis Oriental radio anchor

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said that it is committed to immediately solving the brutal murder of radio anchor Juan Jumalon, also known as “Johnny Walker,” who was shot and killed in Calamba, Misamis Occidental last November 5.

“The PNP is fully committed to swiftly identifying and apprehending the perpetrators responsible for this senseless act of violence and ensuring that they face the full force of the law. We understand the profound grief and anguish that this loss has caused, and we stand in solidarity with the family throughout this difficult period,” it added in a statement.

In line with this, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has announced the creation of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) “Johnny Walker,” which is tasked to investigate and immediately solve the case.

Also, the PNP Regional Office 10 has also launched intensive manhunt operations to locate and apprehend the suspects involved in this brutal crime.

To aid the investigation, the PNP has released a computerized facial composite of one of the suspects and appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

“We implore the community to join forces with us in our pursuit of justice for Juan Jumalon. Your cooperation and support are invaluable in solving this crime and ensuring the safety of our society,” Acorda noted.

Also, the PNP reiterated its determined commitment to the safety of all media practitioners.

“The PNP will continue to work tirelessly to create an environment in which journalists can fulfill their vital role in society without fear of violence or intimidation,” it stressed.