PHL allows commercial use of AI vaccine for domestic poultry industry

The Philippines is now allowing the commercial use of avian influenza (AI) vaccines in domestic poultry to help in curbing the spread of bird flu nationwide and minimize economic losses incurred by raisers.

The landmark policy decision was made after the Department of Agriculture (DA) published the guidelines on the targeted use of bird flu vaccines to complement the efforts against the transboundary animal disease.

The urgency of allowing the use of vaccines came about when the country faced resurgence of bird flu outbreaks in recent years at a faster rate and wider scope compared to the initial incidences in 2017.

The Philippines joins the growing number of countries worldwide that have adopted a vaccination policy to control the spread of bird flu that has killed at least 300 million of poultry globally, disrupting global supply and trade.

Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban said the outbreak of highly pathogenic AI (HPAI) in the Philippines is causing “significant” economic impact on the local poultry industry, resulting in supply disruptions that have pushed prices upward.

Panganiban emphasized that the HPAI H5N1 strain has been “continuously affecting” the country’s poultry industry ever since the confirmation of the first case in January 2022. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/02/22/phl-reports-new-avian-flu-outbreaks-in-central-luzon-farms/)

Panganiban explained that the use of vaccination is a “valuable” complementary tool to control HPAI outbreaks to existing efforts of the government and private sector such as surveillance and monitoring and biosecurity protocols.

“[The vaccination campaign against HPAI in the Philippines will] complement the existing preventive and control measures of the Philippine government with the goal of reducing the risk of further spread of the virus from affected areas and consequently its eventual eradication,” Memorandum Circular (MC) 49, signed by Panganiban, read.

Goals of vaccination

The MC, which was signed last November 3, outlined the guidelines on the targeted vaccination as a complementary for the control of bird flu.

The MC also stipulated that the vaccination program would “preempt” potential bird flu outbreaks in “highly” vulnerable areas to prevent significant economic losses.

Furthermore, the use of vaccination could help in preserving the country’s gene pool and allow the local poultry industry to restart production in cases of severe HPAI outbreak, according to the DA.

The DA also pointed out that the use of bird flu vaccines would “reduce” human exposure risk to various AI viruses “with zoonotic potential.”

The use of the bird flu vaccines, however, is not mandatory, according to the DA. The DA left the discretion on the use of vaccines against bird flu to the poultry raisers.

“Vaccination does not guarantee absolute protection thus all facilities are strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity measures to the highest level possible,” the document read.

Protective, preventive vaccination

Under the guidelines, the agriculture department identified priority groups for the use of AI vaccines depending on their risk to the virus.

The department also determined two types of vaccination: protective emergency vaccination and preventive vaccination.

The protective emergency vaccination shall be used for areas with significant HPAI cases, while the preventive vaccination shall take place in areas that face significant risk of HPAI outbreak.

Under the guidelines, the following avian types are eligible for vaccination: commercial layer chicken, layer breeder, broiler breeder, colored/free-range breeder, grandparent broiler breeder, small-hold layer/native chicken, duck, game fowl, turkey and goose.

Meanwhile, the following are ineligible to be vaccinated: commercial broiler chicken, small-hold broiler, quail, pigeon, and exotic birds.

The vaccines allowed by the DA are killed/inactivated vaccine, vectored vaccine, recombinant vaccine.

The DA guidelines also stipulated stringent distribution and monitoring rules on the use of AI vaccines locally. For one, vaccine companies are required to provide an inventory list and distribution list of their vaccines.

‘Long delayed’ guidelines

Industry stakeholders claimed that the issuance of the guidelines on AI vaccine use has been “long delayed” since the country has been struggling with the resurgence of bird flu outbreaks for nearly two years now.

“These bird flu vaccines are not new anymore and are widely used already and yet the government does not have urgency to allow the use of them. It is the season again for migratory birds and any damage to the industry because of the absence of these vaccines should be attributed to the government,” United Broiler Raisers Association President Elias Jose Inciong told the BusinessMirror.

Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) President Danilo V. Fausto agreed with Inciong that the guidelines are quite late but emphasized that the recent approval is “better” than having no guidelines at all.

Fausto urged the government to consider implementing a subsidy program for the AI vaccine use of small-hold poultry farms to help them mitigate the costs of using such a preventive tool.

“This is definitely a welcome development especially at a time when farm-gate prices of broilers are already falling to P75 per kilogram from P85 because of bird flu,” Fausto told the BusinessMirror.

Both Inciong and Fausto urged the government, particularly the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to fast track the issuance of special import permits for AI vaccines that are for commercial use.

The FDA is the regulatory agency mandated to oversee the importation of vaccines, including those of veterinary nature. Industry stakeholders have earlier recommended at least three AI vaccine candidates to the FDA.

The Philippines’ on-going bird flu cases are down to just two barangays, according to the latest monitoring report of the Bureau of Animal Industry.

Citing the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), a news wire report in February indicated that there are more than 30 countries that have allowed the use of vaccination to control their respective HPAI outbreaks.

Last month, France became the first European Union country to start vaccinating ducks against bird flu.

No less than WOAH Director General Monique Eliot has shown support toward the use of vaccination against bird flu, according to the report in May.