PFF bares 26-man lineup for World Cup qualifiers at home

THE Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has announced the 26-man roster

that will represent the country in the first two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026/AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 against Vietnam on November 16 and Indonesia on November 21 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Men’s National Team coach Michael Weiss said he based his selection on player availability as well as the last five FIFA International Friendly matches against Nepal, Chinese Taipei,

Afghanistan, and Bahrain from June to October 2023.

Goalkeeper and captain Neil Etheridge leads the squad along with veterans Manny Ott, Patrick Reichelt, Mike Ott, Kenshiro Daniels, OJ Porteria, and Daisuke Sato.

“It’s a good mixture of experienced mainstays for a long time and young well-developing talents brought on by the recent performances of Philippine clubs in AFC competitions,” said Weiss. “It gives us reason to be optimistic for our first World Cup qualifier matches against Vietnam and Indonesia.”

While a few players are missing out due to different reasons, Weiss said: “We focus on the ones, who are with us for the qualifiers.”

With two Southeast Asian rivals arriving for the two matches, Weiss hopes that the home support will help propel his squad to important results.

The PFF also launched the campaign #StandYourGround #10KStrong to encourage support for the team in the first two matches of the qualifiers.

“A very important factor is the enthusiasm and support of the 12th man,” said Weiss. “We hope the fans come in numbers to the stadium, and be part of history.”

Players:

1. ETHERIDGE, Neil Leonard

2. HANSEN, Kevin Ray

3. DEYTO, Patrick Phillip

4. ROTA, Simone

5. MARTINEZ DE MURGA, Carlos Alberto

6. TABINAS, Jefferson David

7. RONTINI, Christian

8. CURRAN, Jesse Thomas

9. SATO, Daisuke

10. RUBLICO, Santiago

11. VILLANUEVA, Dennis

12. LYNGBO, Simen Alexander

13. BUGAS, Pocholo

14. PORTERIA, Jose Elmer

15. OTT, Manuel

16. OTT, Mike Rigoberto

17. KEKKONEN, Oskari

18. INGRESO, Kevin

19. BAAS, Mikel Justin

20. REICHELT, Patrick

21. MARAÑON, Bienvenido

22. MENZI, Audie

23. ANGELES, Marwin Janver

24. MELLIZA, Jesus Joaquin

25. DANIELS, Kenshiro Michael

26. SCHRÖCK, Stephan Mark