Petron 9-month profit up 16% on strong demand for fuel

Petron Corp. reported a 16-percent jump in net income in January to September this year owing to volume improvements across major business segments.

“We are seeing consistent growth in all areas of our business. Our wide reach, superior product quality, and reliable service have allowed us to sustain our good performance throughout the year, and maintain or even strengthen our market share in high-demand sectors,” Petron President Ramon S. Ang said in a statement.

Consolidated sales volume of 93.6 million barrels, up 16 percent from the 80.4 million barrels sold in the same period last year. In the Philippines alone, Petron’s sales volume grew by 20 percent to 42.7 million barrels, from 35.5 million barrels in January to September of last year.

For retail, consolidated sales volumes from the Philippines and Malaysia posted an 8-percent improvement, fueled by higher demand for Petron’s gasoline and diesel products. Owing to its dominance in the aviation sector, the company’s commercial volumes jumped 12 percent as it locked in new sales agreements while renewing ties with major airlines and flag carriers throughout the period.

Consolidated revenues during the period stood at P587.3 billion, lower than the previous year’s P631.1 billion as prices corrected from their extraordinarily elevated levels last year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While international prices started to rise again in the third quarter, the year-to-date September average of benchmark Dubai crude closed at almost $82 per barrel, still down 18 percent from the same period in 2022.

Despite lower revenues, Petron’s operating income rose by 64 percent, reaching P27 billion from the previous year’s P16.5 billion driven largely by the strong volume growth. This improvement allowed it to absorb the more than 50-percent increase in financing cost, ending the nine-month period with a consolidated net income of P9.5 billion, 16 percent higher than last year’s P8.2 billion.

Petron is the largest oil company in the Philippines and the only one with a refinery. Also a leading player in Malaysia, Petron has a combined refining capacity of 268,000 barrels-per-day and produces a full range of world-class fuels and petrochemicals. It operates about 40 terminals in the region and has around 2,700 service stations where it retails world-class gasoline and diesel.

Latest figure from the Department of Energy showed that Petron continued to dominate the domestic market as well as in the LPG sector from January to June this year. An independent survey by international brand research firm Standard Insights further affirmed Petron’s market leadership with Petron besting other oil and gas players across all indicators.

The company marked its 90th anniversary in September. Petron kicked off its celebration with a planting activity at a 20-hectare mangrove site in Davao del Sur, which it will reforest and rehabilitate in the next five years. Petron will measure and monitor the carbon capture generated through the adopted site, among other sustainability programs in the pipeline.

“For nine decades, we have been more than just a brand. We have been a companion on countless journeys, big and small,” Ang said.